What happens if a Nebraska voter dies after voting early and other questions answered

Shively said he has met with law enforcement, and poll workers are instructed on what to do in an emergency. Police and sheriff's departments know where all polling places are and are aware of any potential issues that could come up.

"I just hope that people who do go to their polls on Election Day remember we're all in this together, and the safety of them and our poll workers is paramount," Shively said.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, will you be notified?

If you make a mistake on your ballot, contact your county election office for a replacement. You can check the status of your ballot on ne.gov/go/votercheck. It will tell you if your ballot has been accepted or suspended. It can be suspended for reasons such as not signing the ballot envelope, Shively said. If that's the case, the voter can go to the election office and sign it, or if some other error has occurred, ask for a replacement ballot. If not corrected, the ballot would be rejected after the election.

What if a person requested an absentee ballot but did not get one?

They can go to the Election Commission Office, 601 N. 46th St., and vote there.

Can a person carry a gun into a polling place?