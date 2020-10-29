What happens if a Nebraska voter dies after voting early and other questions answered

The question comes up more than you might think these days. It's that kind of year and that kind of election.
With more absentee and early in-person voting, and a virus that can be deadly surging in many states, what happens if a person votes early and then passes away?
In Nebraska, the vote would still count, state and local election officials say. Some other states take a different stand on the issue, but in Nebraska, as long as the ballot is mailed before the person dies, the vote is valid. If the postmark is after the date they passed away, the ballot is rejected.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said his office goes through the obituaries every day, and weekly gets notifications from the state vital statistics office on filed death certificates.
"We watch that closely," he said.
With five days to go until Tuesday's general election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said county election officials across Nebraska are ready to conduct a safe, sensible and secure election.
“Voters are concerned about the elections this year. My message to Nebraskans is that we will maintain the integrity of our voting,” Evnen said. “Every legally cast vote will count.”
Evnen reported that early ballots from 395,420 Nebraska voters have been received and accepted by counties as of Tuesday. Properly completed early ballots that are received prior to the close of the polls on Election Day will be counted.
Shively said that as of Tuesday, his office has received 69,864 ballots, out of 87,503 sent. That's about 80%.
There's also been a steady line of in-person early voters since Oct. 5, and the line grows every day. Part of the reason for the lines is that the number of people allowed into the Lancaster County Election Commission Office is limited because of COVID-19 and social distancing.
Shively hasn't made a formal turnout prediction for voting, but the past four presidential elections have had a 70% to 73% turnout. With more registrations, the total number of voters will be higher.
"Certainly, I always hope that it's higher than that, but that seems to be where I would guess we would be at," he said. "I learned a long time ago in looking at predictions you have to look at historically what you've done."
Of those ballots requested in Lancaster County and sent out, 40,084 were Democratic ballots and 29,992 were Republican ballots, 16,631 were nonpartisan and 786 Libertarians.
Lancaster County has 203,163 registered voters, more than 11,000 more than in 2018, Shively said. In 2016, the number was 189,380, which is 13,783 less than this election.
Lancaster County has 80,383 registered Republicans, 72,862 registered Democrats, 46,522 nonpartisans and 3,396 Libertarians.
Nonpartisan registrations are increasing the most, he said.
Early ballots are being verified and stored securely until the day before the election, when, by law, county officials are permitted to begin counting them, Evnen said. No results will be released until after the polls close on Election Day.
“In most of our counties with larger populations, including Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy and many other counties as well, the first results posted Tuesday night will be the results of early voting,” he said.
Ballot counts from the polls will come later in the evening, and unofficial results should be posted statewide by the end of the night, he said.
Polls open Tuesday at 8 a.m. CST and 7 a.m. MST. They close 12 hours later at 8 p.m. and 7 p.m. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.
Shively said he has enough poll workers for this election, although many will be working for the first time.
Here are the answers to other questions about this year's general election.
How safe will polling places be?
As they did during the primary in May, polling places will have cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, tape on the floor to keep people in line 6 feet apart, booths 6 feet apart and a pen voters can use and keep.
Shively said he has met with law enforcement, and poll workers are instructed on what to do in an emergency. Police and sheriff's departments know where all polling places are and are aware of any potential issues that could come up.
"I just hope that people who do go to their polls on Election Day remember we're all in this together, and the safety of them and our poll workers is paramount," Shively said.
If you make a mistake on your ballot, will you be notified?
If you make a mistake on your ballot, contact your county election office for a replacement. You can check the status of your ballot on ne.gov/go/votercheck. It will tell you if your ballot has been accepted or suspended. It can be suspended for reasons such as not signing the ballot envelope, Shively said. If that's the case, the voter can go to the election office and sign it, or if some other error has occurred, ask for a replacement ballot. If not corrected, the ballot would be rejected after the election.
What if a person requested an absentee ballot but did not get one?
They can go to the Election Commission Office, 601 N. 46th St., and vote there.
Can a person carry a gun into a polling place?
People are allowed to open carry guns at polling places, unless the polling place is a school or other building that does not allow that. But they cannot conceal weapons, even with a concealed carry permit.
Does Nebraska state law authorize the appointment and deputizing of citizen poll watchers?
State law is pretty quiet about poll watchers at this time, Evnen said. One bill (LB1055) added detailed guidelines for poll watchers, but those will not go into effect until after the general election. Poll watchers are not certified at this time.
What are unofficial poll watchers allowed to do?
Poll watchers may observe only. They can be present inside the polling place but cannot be within 8 feet of the ballot box or ballots. And they are not allowed to engage with voters or participate in the process. Any questions or comments from watchers should be addressed to the election official and not directed to the election workers.
What are the limits on canvassing at or near a polling place?
No person is allowed to conduct an exit poll, a public opinion poll, or any other interview with voters on Election Day seeking to determine voter preference within 20 feet of the entrance of any polling place or, if inside the polling place or building, within 100 feet of any voting booth.
Were there any instances of voter fraud in the primary, where 80% of the votes were cast by mail?
There have not been any reports of voter fraud in the primary, according to the Secretary of State's office.
