Voters stay with appointed commissioner Yoakum in County Board race
LANCASTER COUNTY BOARD

Voters stay with appointed commissioner Yoakum in County Board race

Democratic incumbent Christa Yoakum defeated Republican challenger Eric Underwood in the race to represent northwest Lancaster County.

Yoakum won the District 2 seat by about 1,200 votes.

In the summer of 2019, Yoakum was selected from a group of 13 candidates to fill the position vacated after Jennifer Brinkman left the County Board for a job in the Lincoln Mayor's Office.

Yoakum, a health care and social services worker, campaigned on support for the environment, policies for working families, public safety and expanded rural broadband while Underwood, a restaurateur, made public safety and property tax relief focuses of his campaign. 

Yoakum stressed her track record in phone calls and chose not to campaign door-to-door. Underwood meanwhile continued a socially distanced version of the campaign hallmark.

Underwood on Tuesday night said he began the race at a partial disadvantage as a political newcomer facing an appointed commissioner but that his door-to-door campaign helped propel his candidacy.

The race will decide the partisan majority on the County Board, which Democrats have held since 2018.

Also Tuesday, unopposed Commissioner Roma Amundson won re-election to a third term representing District 4, which is southeast Lancaster County.

Election results

Christa Yoakum

Christa Yoakum

 Associated Press file photo
Eric Underwood

Eric Underwood

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

