Voters can drop off ballots at Lincoln, Lancaster County library branches
Dropbox

A drop box will be put up at Lincoln libraries to take early ballots.

Early Lancaster County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots at libraries across Lincoln and in Hickman and Waverly on Nov. 3, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced Thursday. 

The new drop-off option aims to add another way for the increased number of early voters to cast their ballots in the general election amid the pandemic, Shively said. 

Before this election, the county has had only one ballot drop box for early voters and it was stationed at the Election Commissioner's Office in central Lincoln.

Next week, nearly 60,000 early ballots will be mailed out to voters who requested them. 

Properly protected poll workers will staff the county's 195 polling places, which will also have disinfectant wipes and sprays and measures in place to ensure social distancing, Shively said. 

"(What will) help make that work even smoother is the ability of voters to cast their ballots early if they would like," Shively said. 

Nearly nine of every 10 voters in the spring primary election voted by mail, but Shively said while he anticipates a large segment will vote by mail in this presidential election, he expects more people to vote in person Nov. 3 than did May 12.

Voters must request a mail-in ballot and submit that request by 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Early ballots must be signed and returned before 8 p.m. on Election Night. 

Ballots mailed back or dropped off without a signature on the envelope will not count, Shively said. 

Ballots boxes in the libraries will be secure and accessible during library hours. Ballots from those boxes will be collected regularly by election commission staff from different political parties, Shively said.

The ballot boxes will not be available on Election Day, so voters must take their early ballots to the Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St. 

Whether the ballot boxes will be used in next spring's citywide elections has yet to be considered, Shively said. 

"I think one of the silver linings of a pandemic like this is that we are innovating and experimenting at an accelerated rate and so things that work and help serve our community and are effective will stay around long after the virus has been contained," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Voter's Guide

The Journal Star's Voter's Guide, featuring Q&A with candidates, will be inserted into the Oct. 7 paper.

