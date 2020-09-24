Voters can drop off ballots at Lincoln, Lancaster County library branches

Early ballots must be signed and returned before 8 p.m. on Election Night.
Ballots mailed back or dropped off without a signature on the envelope will not count, Shively said.
Ballots boxes in the libraries will be secure and accessible during library hours. Ballots from those boxes will be collected regularly by election commission staff from different political parties, Shively said.
The ballot boxes will not be available on Election Day, so voters must take their early ballots to the Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St.
Whether the ballot boxes will be used in next spring's citywide elections has yet to be considered, Shively said.
"I think one of the silver linings of a pandemic like this is that we are innovating and experimenting at an accelerated rate and so things that work and help serve our community and are effective will stay around long after the virus has been contained," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
Top Journal Star photos for September
Memorial Stadium's north stadium video board projects the news of the return of Big Ten football in October on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
A Coors Light delivery truck crashed into the front of the Taco Inn at 48th Street and Lowell Avenue on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Racing fans in the grandstand near the first turn watch a trio of cars in action during a heat on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint nationals at Eagle Raceway. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Brittany Henry and her father Justin Henry share a laugh as they try to unlock an electric scooter at the Haymarket district, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Anne Sorensen walks her dog Red in Wilderness Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshmen Abbie Wolfe (left) and Abbie Lee walk in the rain outside Don Love Memorial Library, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Workers dig into the ground near Saltillo Road and South 96th Street to make way for the future Lincoln South Beltway to pass under the local traffic, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Without Nebraska football scores to predict this fall, Melichar's 66 Sales and Service at 205 N. 9th St. is now making predictions on out of conference game as seen here on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Construction of the Lincoln South Beltway is seen from US Highway 77 Homestead Expressway just south of Saltillo Road looking east, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Cooler temperatures in the morning led to a blazing 91 degree reading in the afternoon as Mattison Jenks took in the sun on her paddle board with Podrick, her half husky/half pitbull, on the lookout on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln North Star's Erik Polishchuk (54) and Ashton Fleming (41) celebrate after the Gators recovered a fumble by Lincoln Northeast in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
From left, Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek, debate moderator Dennis Kellogg, and Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. participate in a televised debate at NET, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Crete Carrier has purchased the site of Don and Randy Shoemaker's Truck Station and the Cobbler Inn, closed since 2019, on the northwest corner of Northwest 48th and O Streets. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Fire fighters ventilate the roof to allow smoke and other gasses to escape as they responded to a confirmed structure fire on North 10th street on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
On a typical home football opener, the street in front of Memorial Stadium would be filled with Nebraska fans milling around with hopes of a winning season ahead and food vendors selling their wares, but on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, it sits quiet, the victim of COVID-19. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southwest's Jack Baptista (80) returns the opening kickoff to the Lincoln Southeast 14-yard line on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Seward center fielder Jordyn Collins catches a pop fly in the second inning during their match against Norris at Plum Creek Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Seward, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Natalie Axt is sprayed down with water to keep her cool before running in the Charlie Thorell XC meet hosted at Concordia University on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Seward, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Seward outfielders mingle during a timeout during their match against Seward at Plum Creek Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Seward, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Doane's Jamie Renshaw (left)celebrates a kill by teammate Genna Ryan-Piasecki (right) against MidAmerica Nazarene at Doane's Haddix Center on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Crete, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Mourners are reflected on a pulpit as they light candles during a candlelight vigil held for Investigator Mario Herrera at St Teresa's Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Officers stand at attention and salute as the procession for Investigator Mario Herrera passes by them on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. Herrera passed away in the early hours of Sept. 7, 2020 in Omaha. A procession of officers traveled down I-80 to bring the investigator home to Lincoln. People lined the over passes and sidewalks in support.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Pius X's Kylen Sealock passes the ball against Papillion-La Vista South as teammate Miriam Miller looks on during a high school volleyball game, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski (right) hits the ball as Papillion-La Vista South's Aliah Clarke makes a block during a high school volleyball game, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lillie Schroeder, 12, and her parents Farrell Mueller and Russell Mueller place flowers on the memorial of Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lancaster County Hall of Justice. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southeast's Nigel Bridger (1) gets taken down by Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe (15) in the second quarter on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Reverend Thomas Dummermuth started a project in quarantine to put together a hand written bible where people around Nebraska would write chapters of the bible by hand. Originally, he was inspired by a church in his home county of Switzerland who originally had this idea. After asking the church for permission, he decided to start his own project in Lincoln. Since then, the world has went through unprecedented change and work on the bible is still being completed. "It is beautiful work that people send in, some of it is just amazing," Thomas said. He set a new deadline for Nov. 1, 2020 and has high hopes to complete the bible soon. At Eastridge Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz and color guard are seen in front of Cathedral of the Risen Christ after Blue Mass, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Police Officer Stacy Pratt takes a moment during Blue Mass, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Northeast's Xavier Gary (4) runs from the grasp of Lincoln Southwest's Matthew Rink (left) in the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southwest's Grant Miller (right) breaks the tackle by Lincoln Northeast's Mason Hoke for a first-down run in the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Barrett Nitz, 15, holds a flag as the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes through, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
A motorcycle-drawn hearse containing the remains of Lincoln Police Department officer Mario Herrera (left) pass under the Stars and Stripes being held aloft by Lincoln Fire Department Trucks 1 and 5 on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Law enforcement officers make their way inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for the funeral service after honoring the motorcade during a funeral ceremony for fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
A man places his hand on the LPD cruiser honoring Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera and takes a moment before entering Pinnacle Bank Arena for the funeral ceremony for Investigator Herrera on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
The Hearse carrying the body of Mario Herrera arrives at Calvary Cemetery for the funeral of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southeast's Karis Gifford (4) knocks the head gear off of teammate Katelyn Neumayer (16) as they collide after the catch at the Doris Bair Sports Complex during the match between Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Lincoln Southeast won in overtime. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Dennon Hladik, Emmitt Hladik, Melony Hladik, and Hailey Bish (from left) enjoy ice cream on the tailgate of their pickup truck at C and L Dairy Sweet on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. The C and L Dairy Sweet was a popular ice cream hut that was destroyed by a tornado in 2019. Recently, the store reopened as a trailer in the same area as the original. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Concordia's Jonah Weyand (left) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Cole Schaedel as Doane's Riley Heithoff (7) looks on Saturday at Al Papik Field in Crete.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) leaps over Grand Island's Alex Hinken in the first quarter this past Thursday at Seacrest Field. The fifth-ranked Knights are at home against No. 7 Creighton Prep this Friday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates with a leap as the Vikings comeback to win the fourth set against Norris on Tuesday at Norris Middle School near Firth. They would fall to the Titans in the fifth set.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Noah Hospodka gets some air under his bike as he competes in the long jump mini jam on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, during the 7th annual Cornhuckit Jam at the Nowear Compound. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Kearney's Hannah Godwin (L) and Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn battle up a hill at the Harold Scott Invitational cross country meet at Pioneers Park on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn finishes strong to win one of the girls varsity races at the Harold Scott Invitational cross country meet at Pioneers Park on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Fairbury right fielder Jordan Tracy dives to catch a pop fly hit by Bishop Neumann in the 5th inning at Hackberry Park during the match between Bishop Neumann and Fairbury on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Wahoo, Neb. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Fans watch Lincoln Christian and Lakeview as the sunset sinks behind them at Lincoln Christian High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Wahoo, Neb. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lakeview's Austen Smith (45) is tackled by Lincoln Christian's Gage Hohlen (11) on a carry in the first quarter at Lincoln Christian High School on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Wahoo, Neb. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southwest's Liz Tomlin (4) gets in the way of teammate Shaylee Myers as the both return a hit Elkhorn during their match at Lincoln southwest during the Lincoln Southwest Classic on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln North Star's Nathan Athouris (1) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Cole Coffey (13) against North Platte on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi WIlliams (18) steals second base as the ball is knocked from the glove of Lincoln Northeast shortstop Bree Woodward in the second inning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Concordia's Blake Culbert (2) throws under pressure by the Hastings defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Concordia University. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Concordia's Jonah Weyand (25) leaps over Hastings's Keyuntea Kinney (bottom) in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Concordia University.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for September
Noah Hospodka lands hard on the dirt landing ramp as he competes in the McGinness Mega's mini jam Saturday during the seventh annual Cornhuckit Jam at the Nowear Compound near Unadilla.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
