Voters can drop off ballots at Lincoln, Lancaster County library branches

Early Lancaster County voters can drop off their mail-in ballots at libraries across Lincoln and in Hickman and Waverly on Nov. 3, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced Thursday.

The new drop-off option aims to add another way for the increased number of early voters to cast their ballots in the general election amid the pandemic, Shively said.

Before this election, the county has had only one ballot drop box for early voters and it was stationed at the Election Commissioner's Office in central Lincoln.

Next week, nearly 60,000 early ballots will be mailed out to voters who requested them.

Properly protected poll workers will staff the county's 195 polling places, which will also have disinfectant wipes and sprays and measures in place to ensure social distancing, Shively said.

"(What will) help make that work even smoother is the ability of voters to cast their ballots early if they would like," Shively said.

Nearly nine of every 10 voters in the spring primary election voted by mail, but Shively said while he anticipates a large segment will vote by mail in this presidential election, he expects more people to vote in person Nov. 3 than did May 12.