Voter registration deadlines approaching

New voters have until Friday to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadlines are also for voters to change their address, party affiliation or name. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 in order to be accepted.

Voters can register in person until Oct. 28.

Nebraskans can register to vote online and make any needed changes to existing voter registrations at ne.gov/go/nereg2vote.

In Lancaster County, the Election Commissioner’s office is at 601 N. 46th St. Call 402-441-7311 with questions.

Other important election-related dates for voters:

* Oct. 28: Deadline for voters to request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots in-person or by mail.

* Nov. 8: Absentee/mail-in ballots must be returned, either in person or must arrive in the election commissioner's office by mail.

* Nov. 8, Election Day: Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Journal Star's Voter's Guide is inserted in copies of Wednesday's edition.