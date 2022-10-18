 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voter registration deadlines approaching

New voters have until Friday to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadlines are also for voters to change their address, party affiliation or name. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 in order to be accepted.

Voters can register in person until Oct. 28. 

Nebraskans can register to vote online and make any needed changes to existing voter registrations at ne.gov/go/nereg2vote.

In Lancaster County, the Election Commissioner’s office is at 601 N. 46th St. Call 402-441-7311 with questions.

Other important election-related dates for voters:

* Oct. 28: Deadline for voters to request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots in-person or by mail.

* Nov. 8: Absentee/mail-in ballots must be returned, either in person or must arrive in the election commissioner's office by mail.

* Nov. 8, Election Day: Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Journal Star's Voter's Guide is inserted in copies of Wednesday's edition.

Pillen continued to outraise Blood in Nebraska governor's race
Lobbyists pony up in race for Ways and Means GOP leader, which includes Nebraska's Smith

Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide

The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.

Nebraska Governor
Elections
Nebraska Governor

Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…

Nebraska Attorney General
Nebraska Attorney General

Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.

Nebraska State Treasurer
Nebraska State Treasurer

State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.

Nebraska State Auditor
Nebraska State Auditor

Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…

Nebraska Legislature: Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46
Nebraska Legislature: Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46

Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

 There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot. 

Southeast Community College Board of Governors
Southeast Community College Board of Governors

There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.

Nebraska State Board of Education
Nebraska State Board of Education

The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…

Lancaster County Public Defender
Lancaster County Public Defender

Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…

Lancaster County Sheriff
Lancaster County Sheriff

For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …

Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds
Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds

Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…

Lancaster County Board
Lancaster County Board

Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.

Lancaster County Attorney
Lancaster County Attorney

Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.

Lancaster County Clerk
Lancaster County Clerk

There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…

Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court
Lancaster County Clerk of the District Court

The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…

Lancaster County Treasurer
Lancaster County Treasurer

Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions
Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions

Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

