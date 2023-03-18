Age: 45

Occupation: Senior manager of Special Investigations Unit for a health insurance company

Political party: Democrat

Address: 5340 Pony Hill Court

Website: None

Why are you running for Lincoln Airport Authority?

I want to help the board continue its ongoing efforts to recruit airlines and engage in strategic partnerships. I want to see our community benefit from the potential revenue, convenience and jobs offered by a strong local airport. I would like to use my unique background and skillset to expand opportunities for Lincoln and surrounding area residents to travel to other parts of the country and world.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I have over 20 years of experience in managing teams, strategic planning, establishing partnerships, and figuring out how to make things happen. I have served on the board of directors of the Mental Health Association of Nebraska. I coordinated with government, nonprofit, faith-based and private-sector entities to establish youth programs in Southeast Nebraska that received local, state, and federal funding. I previously worked at Lufthansa Airlines and have a strong understanding of the travel and airline industry.

What do you think the main issues are for the Lincoln Airport in the next decade?

I think that the airline industry as a whole will continue to struggle due to the setbacks caused by the pandemic, staffing shortages, technology issues and rising costs in general. Those struggles are bound to impact airports as well, especially airports like Lincoln. If passengers are unable to find affordable flights out of or into Lincoln, we will continue to see travelers opt for Omaha.

As the airport struggles to recover from the loss of passengers and air service during the pandemic, what do you think a reasonable goal is in terms of attracting new and/or expanded service?

Adding additional/expanded service is a reasonable goal. One way to do this is by actively pursuing partnerships with local and area businesses. We should assess, research, plan and clearly demonstrate how an added service could directly financially benefit those businesses. We can use modern technology and analytical tools to assist with this process.

Do you think the airport’s industrial park is being utilized to its full potential? If not, what would you change or improve?

There is always room for improvement in any scenario. The recent agreements with Burrell and Timpte are certainly very promising. We should explore additional opportunities to converse with more companies to establish long-term partnerships that make the most sense for the space and align with the airport’s strategic plan.

What if any changes would you make in how the airport operates and/or markets itself?

There are lots of great things happening for the airport right now with the updated terminal building, new partnerships and possible new airline. The marketing campaigns that remind area residents to choose LNK have been impressive and effective. I think that there could be additional marketing efforts to target local businesses and companies that do business in Lincoln.