UNL student active in local Black Lives Matter protests to seek Lincoln City Council seat

One of the activists who helped lead Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Lincoln this summer will run for Lincoln City Council.

Dominique Liu-Sang, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and community organizer, recently announced her intent to seek an at-large seat on the council in the spring 2021 elections.

The 21-year-old, a political independent, grew up in Washington, D.C., before her family moved to Friend, where she graduated from high school.

Liu-Sang came to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studies agricultural economics, with an interest in the culinary field.

She demonstrated in protests against police brutality in Lincoln streets this summer and helped organize demonstrations led by the Black Leaders Movement.

A political newcomer, Liu-Sang has dreamed of running for political office, but her experience at City Council meetings propelled her to seek office sooner, she said.