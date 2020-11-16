UNL student active in local Black Lives Matter protests to seek Lincoln City Council seat

One of the activists who helped lead Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Lincoln this summer will run for Lincoln City Council.
Dominique Liu-Sang, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and community organizer, recently announced her intent to seek an at-large seat on the council in the spring 2021 elections.
The 21-year-old, a political independent, grew up in Washington, D.C., before her family moved to Friend, where she graduated from high school.
Liu-Sang came to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studies agricultural economics, with an interest in the culinary field.
She demonstrated in protests against police brutality in Lincoln streets this summer and helped organize demonstrations led by the Black Leaders Movement.
A political newcomer, Liu-Sang has dreamed of running for political office, but her experience at City Council meetings propelled her to seek office sooner, she said.
She said she took particular offense with some council members who used their phones during public testimony sessions at the end of meetings and when the council banned the display of signs in the chambers after Black Lives Matter supporters held them up during meetings all summer.
If elected, her priorities would be making StarTran bus service fare-free, promoting fair and balanced city fees, and pushing for measures that make Lincoln cleaner and greener and more inclusive, she said.
"I want to be a voice for members of our community that are under-represented in Lincoln," she said.
Liu-Sang is the fourth candidate to declare for the 2021 at-large City Council race.
The current at-large council members are Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Sändra Washington, who has declared her candidacy. Shobe and Christensen are also expected to run.
