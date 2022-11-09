Two Lancaster County Board incumbents win reelection, along with one newcomer

Lancaster County Commissioners Sean Flowerday and Rick Vest, both Democrats, will return to the Lancaster County Board after beating their Republican challengers. They'll be joined by Republican newcomer Matt Schulte, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Incumbents will return in all but one of the Lancaster County offices: Dan Nolte, a Democrat who served five terms as county clerk before choosing to run for county assessor, beat incumbent Rob Ogden, who was running for a second term to the office in charge of establishing value on all real and personal property in the county.

Ogden has worked in the office for 22 years and was chief deputy when longtime assessor Norm Agena retired in 2018.

Nolte garnered 52,823 votes to Ogden’s 51,675, according to unofficial final results, but the election commissioner still has to count about 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots within the next week to 10 days.

In the county commissioner race, Vest, who represents District 5 in northeast Lancaster County, was elected to his second term as commissioner, beating challenger Jason Krueger 8,807 votes to 7,794. Krueger ran for Lincoln Airport Authority last year.

Flowerday, who represents District 1, which covers central Lincoln, garnered 12,314 votes, handily beating Republican challenger Cameron Hall, a general contractor, who got 7,597 votes.

Matt Schulte, a former Lincoln Board of Education member and executive director of Youth for Christ/Campus Life, ran unopposed after beating fellow Republican Deb Schorr, the longest-serving commissioner, in the primary election.

The election will bring newcomers to other county offices:

* The public defender’s office will be headed by Democrat Kristi Egger, who bested Republican opponent Trevin Preble in Tuesday’s election, after beating her former boss and incumbent Joe Nigro in the primary.

Egger worked as a deputy public defender for 33 years before retiring in January to run against Nigro. Preble, a Republican, is a Lincoln attorney who ran unopposed in the primary.

* Matt Hansen, a term-limited state senator, will become county clerk, replacing Nolte, who decided not to run for re-election. Hansen, a Democrat, got 52,502 votes to Republican challenger Kris Beckenbach’s 51,301. Beckenbach spent 10 years as director of Guardian Angels Homecare and has also worked in education, business and community service.

Incumbents in other county races beat opponents and will be serving another term. They include:

* Sheriff Terry Wagner, a Republican and the longest-serving Lancaster County sheriff in history, will serve an eighth term after beating challenger Johnny “Jay” Pitts Jr., an officer at the Lincoln Airport Authority who also worked as a Lincoln police officer and Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy.

Pitts, a Democrat, was the first person to challenge Wagner since his first election in 1994.

* County Treasurer Rachel Garver, a Democrat, won a second term to the office, gathering 56,421 votes to her challenger’s 48,470. She beat Republican challenger Tracy Refior, a financial adviser who made an unsuccessful bid for Lincoln Airport Authority last year.

* Troy Hawk, a Republican, won his third term as clerk of the district court, beating Democratic challenger Lin Quenzer 54,526-47,820. Hawk, an attorney, had been Lancaster County District Court administrator from 2009 until he was appointed clerk when then-clerk Sue Kirkland retired. Quenzer is ombudsman for the city and a pastor at Sacred Winds Native American Mission.

* Pam Dingman, the only county candidate to run unopposed in both the primary and general elections, will serve her third term as Lancaster County engineer.