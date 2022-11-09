Two conservatives will join Penner on state ed board, but Neary's narrow win will likely prevent gridlock

Three conservative candidates won seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education out of four races up for grabs Tuesday, removing an incumbent in the process and shifting the balance of power after a contentious election cycle.

Kirk Penner, who won reelection to a full four-year term Tuesday representing Southeast Nebraska, will be joined by two like-minded colleagues backed by the Protect Nebraska Children conservative political action committee.

But thanks to Democrat Deborah Neary’s narrow victory over Marni Hodgen in Omaha’s District 8, the eight-person board avoided a 4-4 split that would have likely led to gridlock next year.

Neary, the lone candidate backed by the state’s teachers union to win, edged out Hodgen by about 2,000 votes according to Wednesday’s final results.

“It’s bittersweet,” Neary told the Journal Star. “The work ahead is not going to be easy or fun. … I think it helps that the majority of the board members care about public schools and care about teachers.”

Penner, an Aurora businessman, defeated retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Helen Raikes of Ashland by nearly 8,000 votes in the race for District 5, which covers Southeast Nebraska, including southern Lancaster County and south Lincoln.

After his appointment to the board last December, Penner soon emerged as an outlier of sorts, often finding himself stacked against the rest of the board, including when he put forward an unsuccessful motion to permanently abandon writing health education standards.

But come January, he’ll have two allies on the board in Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Sherry Jones, who won their races in commanding fashion Tuesday.

“It’s exciting to get another four years on the board after being appointed,” Penner said. “Obviously we would have liked to see Marni win but 5-3 is quite an improvement.”

Tegtmeier, a Republican from North Platte, knocked off incumbent and fellow Republican Robin Stevens of Gothenburg in western Nebraska’s District 7, winning more than 70% of the vote.

Tegtmeier was heavily bankrolled by Ricketts and joined the race on the heels of the controversy over the board's proposed health education standards.

On her website, she said her campaign was partly about protecting children “from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive material.”

Meanwhile, Republican Jones trumped Democrat Danielle Helzer by more than 20,000 votes in the race for District 6 in central Nebraska. The two Grand Island women were vying for the seat vacated by Maureen Nickels, who declined to seek another term.

Tuesday closed the book on an election cycle that centered largely on cultural issues and pitted candidates who held sharply contrasting views.

It also marked the first time voters were able to appraise the board at the ballot box in a general election since the health education standards controversy, which spun up a firestorm of criticism after the standards were unveiled in March 2021.

The standards in their original draft contained references to gender identity, same-sex family structures and other topics critics called age-inappropriate and inserted for ideological reasons.

The Nebraska Department of Education eventually rewrote the draft, largely stripping the controversial topics, before shelving the standards altogether last year.

The 5-3 political makeup of the board could have implications into efforts to revive the standards, which have lain dormant ever since.

The three conservatives, however, would likely not have the votes to pass a similar motion to Penner’s earlier this year that would have prevented the board from ever revisiting them.

They will also have significant say on the hiring of the next state education commissioner with Matthew Blomstedt stepping down in January.

Penner has concerns about conducting a national search when he feels the board can find a candidate in Nebraska who has had experience as a superintendent and teacher. The board is expected to narrow down a list of search firms at its December meeting.

Board President Patsy Koch-Johns said she was “sad” to lose Stevens, who she says “has done a really good job” during his time on the board, but is glad the board avoided a 4-4 split.

“We could be at gridlock, but we avoided that,” Koch-Johns told the Journal Star. “I would have been worried about that.”

Neary said she has always worked to find a middle ground with people she might not necessarily agree with, like Stevens. But she fears that consensus-building may be more difficult when the board seats its new members in January.

“We’ve always had conservatives on the board and we still do,” she said. “The difference is we have extremists on the board and that’s not the same as a conservative.”

Penner, however, said there can be consensus built on things like increasing funding for career and technical education even if the board will be split 5-3 on other issues.

“I think there’s a lot of things all eight will agree on,” he said.

There are now four Democrats currently on the nonpartisan board -- Koch-Johns, Neary, Jacquelyn Morrison, Lisa Fricke. Patti Gubbels, a registered Republican, has generally sided with them, too.

In the end, Penner said the health standards and COVID-19’s impact on the classroom “opened eyes” and led to more parental involvement in what’s being taught in schools

Penner himself has led that charge. At a board meeting earlier this year, he read snippets from books he deemed pornographic and which he claimed were available in Nebraska’s public schools.

Penner, the president of Penner Bathing, which manufactures bath equipment for assisted living facilities, nursing homes and hospitals, served for 16 years on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education.