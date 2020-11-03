Biden leading Trump in bid for Nebraska electoral votes; voters backing casino gambling

9:10 p.m. update: Even as President Donald Trump was on his way to a statewide win in Nebraska, all eyes were on the electoral vote up for grabs in Omaha's 2nd District and perhaps the 1st District including Lincoln.

In results at 9:10 p.m., Trump led Democrat Joe Biden by fewer than 1,000 votes in the 2nd District. In District 1, Biden's lead over Trump was nearly 24,000 votes.

The returns included only early votes cast in Lancaster County and returns from votes cast early Tuesday at Douglas County polling sites, as well as from rural counties across the state.

The statewide total included results from 362,006 voters, out of 1,267,366 voters registered in Nebraska.

Initiatives that would add casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks had support from 65% of voters.

In closely watched house races, incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 16,000 votes in District 1, while Democratic challenger Kate Bolz led long-time Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry by nearly 10,000 votes.

Sen. Ben Sasse easily won a second term, and Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection in the deeply Republican 3rd District.