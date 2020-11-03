 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden leading Trump in bid for Nebraska electoral votes; voters backing casino gambling
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Biden leading Trump in bid for Nebraska electoral votes; voters backing casino gambling

Rural Voting, 11.3

Seward County resident Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting Tuesday. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

10 p.m. update: Democrat Joe Biden, looking to grab electoral votes in traditionally Republican-heavy Nebraska, led President Donald Trump by sizable margins in the 1st and 2nd Districts.

By 10 p.m., the state reported results from 463,861 voters, or about half of those who were expected to vote in the general election.

Trump was declared the statewide winner by the Associated Press shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., and at 10 p.m., Trump held the statewide lead by a 51%-47% margin.

But in the 1st District including Lincoln, Biden was up by a 55%-43% margin, and in Omaha's 2nd District, the margin for Biden was 53%-45%.

Similarly, eyes were on the House races in both districts. In District 1, Democrat Kate Bolz led incumbent Jeff Fortenberry by 50%-48%. In District 2, incumbent Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 50%-47%.

Among statewide initiatives, a proposal to cap payday lending rates passed easily, and proposals to add casino gambling to the state's horse racing tracks appeared on its way to victory.

The gambling initiatives continued to hold steady with 2-to-1 support among voters.

Sen. Ben Sasse easily won a second term, and Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection in the deeply Republican 3rd District.

9:10 p.m. update: Even as President Donald Trump was on his way to a statewide win in Nebraska, all eyes were on the electoral vote up for grabs in Omaha's 2nd District and perhaps the 1st District including Lincoln.

In results at 9:10 p.m., Trump led Democrat Joe Biden by fewer than 1,000 votes in the 2nd District. In District 1, Biden's lead over Trump was nearly 24,000 votes.

The returns included only early votes cast in Lancaster County and returns from votes cast early Tuesday at Douglas County polling sites, as well as from rural counties across the state.

The statewide total included results from 362,006 voters, out of 1,267,366 voters registered in Nebraska.

Initiatives that would add casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks had support from 65% of voters.

In closely watched house races, incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon led Democrat Kara Eastman by 16,000 votes in District 1, while Democratic challenger Kate Bolz led long-time Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry by nearly 10,000 votes.

Sen. Ben Sasse easily won a second term, and Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection in the deeply Republican 3rd District.

8:05 p.m. update: As polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nebraska, results from early voting provided promise for gambling initiatives and Kate Bolz's bid to unseat 1st District Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

As of 8:05 p.m., proposals to institute casino gambling at the state's horse racing tracks had 65% of the vote.

Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, led Fortenberry by a 19,000-vote margin, with 84,000 votes counted.

The early returns, however, were expected to be tilted toward Democrats, as evidenced by The Associated Press calling the statewide presidential race for President Donald Trump, even as Democrat Joe Biden led Trump by 6,000 votes in initial returns.

Biden still hopes to pull an electoral vote out of Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press also called the Senate race in Nebraska for incumbent Ben Sasse, who easily claimed a second term.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

'More than I've ever seen': Voting precincts reporting high turnout early Tuesday
State investigating reports of robocalls telling Nebraska voters to stay home

Election results

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News