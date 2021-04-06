Three Democrats, three Republicans advance in City Council race

She said she thinks her positive focus, as well as her work on the council accounts for much of the support with voters.

“When you look at size of the challenges, they might seem large, but I don’t think our challenges are so large we can’t fix them."

Shobe said he thinks his ability to build bridges across the political aisle, listen to everyone and be fair and inclusive resonated with voters.

Christensen, who garnered 19,365 votes, said he thinks voters focus on prioritizing public safety.

“There’s several things we need to be working on with public safety, both police and fire,” he said. “There’s issues in both that need more funding and to be prioritized at a higher level.”

Hilton, a political newcomer with the backing of a host of Republican leaders including Christensen, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, former Gov. Kay Orr, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, said her support of limited government resonated with voters she spoke with on the campaign trail.

“They want good local government providing those essential services and doing it well,” she said, without the sort of overreach and mandates that happened during the pandemic.