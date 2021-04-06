Three Democrats, three Republicans advance in City Council race

The three incumbents on the Lincoln City Council, two Republicans new to politics and a Democrat on the city-county planning commission advanced to the general election Tuesday night, narrowing a crowded race.
Twelve candidates vied for three at-large City Council seats — the largest field of candidates in 16 years, which included a host of newcomers to politics.
Three of those newcomers will advance: Tom Beckius, a Democrat who works in real estate and construction and serves on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission; Mary Hilton, a Republican and issues advocate; and Eric Burling, a Republican and software engineer running a study-abroad company.
The three incumbents who advanced: Roy Christensen, a Republican and audiologist seeking his third term; Bennie Shobe, a Democrat and program analyst at the Nebraska Department of Labor seeking his second term; and Sändra Washington, a Democrat and retired National Parks Service employee who was appointed after Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019.
The top three vote-getters were the incumbents, with Democrats Washington (20,644 votes) and Shobe (19,602) taking the top spots.
Washington said she’s very pleased, especially since this is her first campaign.
“It was very gratifying to see the team’s hard work has generated a lot of early votes for me,” she said. “I’m really pleased to see Bennie Shobe and Tom Beckius are right there at the top.”
She said she thinks her positive focus, as well as her work on the council accounts for much of the support with voters.
“When you look at size of the challenges, they might seem large, but I don’t think our challenges are so large we can’t fix them."
Shobe said he thinks his ability to build bridges across the political aisle, listen to everyone and be fair and inclusive resonated with voters.
Christensen, who garnered 19,365 votes, said he thinks voters focus on prioritizing public safety.
“There’s several things we need to be working on with public safety, both police and fire,” he said. “There’s issues in both that need more funding and to be prioritized at a higher level.”
Hilton, a political newcomer with the backing of a host of Republican leaders including Christensen, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, former Gov. Kay Orr, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, said her support of limited government resonated with voters she spoke with on the campaign trail.
“They want good local government providing those essential services and doing it well,” she said, without the sort of overreach and mandates that happened during the pandemic.
“I’m hoping we can have an honest debate about what we did well and what we can do better,” she said
Beckius said he was thrilled to have such a strong turnout.
“I think voters are looking for a new voice to bring new ideas to the council. I think we have an opportunity to draw a new contingent and I think people might be interested in changing things up a little bit.”
Burling, also a newcomer to politics, ended the night with 11,774 votes. He promotes more fiscally conservative city policies as a way to help the city attract and retain entrepreneurial young adults. He said his experience in starting his own business will help him lead the city.
The six candidates who won’t advance to the general election are: Aurang Zeb, a Democrat and Pakistani immigrant who runs a painting company and flips houses; Elina Newman, an independent and Azerbaijani refugee and Southeast Community College professor and pharmacy technician; Trevor Reilly, a Libertarian and Marine Corps veteran who is a hemp consultant; Maggie Mae Squires, an independent working as a yoga instructor and in parking management; Joe Swanson, a socialist and retired union activist; and Peter Kolozky, an independent and former Army Ranger medic who works as a security guard.
At-large City Council members represent the entire city and join four council members who represent equally populated districts. Members serve four-year terms and are paid $24,000 a year.
Lincoln Airport Authority
Also on Tuesday's ballot were two six-year terms on the Lincoln Airport Authority. All four candidates will appear on the general election ballot, but John S. Olsson and Nicki Behmer scooped up the most votes Tuesday. Jason B. Krueger and Tracy L. Refior are the other candidates.
Roy A. Christensen
Age: 61
Lives near: South 84th and A streets
Occupation: Audiologist
Political party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology, Northern Arizona University, and Master of Science in audiology, Idaho State University
Website: royforlincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
Experience. My experience as a small business owner responsible for customer care, marketing and meeting a payroll as well as my time in the U.S. Army has exposed me to organizations of all sizes. I understand how the decisions we make at city hall impact the individuals, families, businesses, churches and nonprofits that call Lincoln home. As the longest-serving member of the council, I bring background on issues that provides an important perspective for our growing and changing city.
What will you prioritize?
Public safety is the top priority for me and for our community. We must add more police, do a better job of retaining our current police, add firefighters and replace worn out fire equipment including a worn-out fire station. For eight years, I have supported cutting the property tax rate and holding down city spending. In addition, I support investing in roads and critical infrastructure to meet the city’s needs today and tomorrow.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
As an at-large city councilman, every legal resident of Lincoln is a core constituent. Allowing for extensive public comment, answering public questions and ensuring transparency so that the City Council can best represent the community as a whole, is part of being a councilmember. If re-elected, I will continue to strive for open, honest and fair public debate at City Council meetings so that we can reach a consensus on how to best move Lincoln forward.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
Lincoln police officers risk their lives every day in service of our community. The Lincoln Police Department currently stands at approximately half the national average for police officers per 1,000 residents. Last year the department lost more officers to retirement and other communities than we added. The City Council must support the officers that keep our city safe, through increased funding for additional officers, adequate equipment and training, and by not adopting misguided reforms or a defund agenda.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
The city should have voters decide on a bond to replace the Bennett Martin Library with a new central library on the old Pershing Center block. For large bond projects, such as replacement of our central library, the City Council has an obligation to listen to the will of the people they represent. The most effective way to do this is through a public vote.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Housing development and affordability are important economic drivers. The city must explore opportunities to work with developers to reduce land costs, lower housing infrastructure costs and make sure the city is a partner and not an impediment to housing development. City government must also work to ensure building codes, fees and approvals do not needlessly increase costs that are inevitability passed on to homebuyers and renters.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
In order for the Fairness Ordinance to be put on the ballot for a citywide vote, the ordinance must first be repealed. The ordinance should be repealed and then placed on the ballot so that the voice of the people can be heard on this important issue.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
Over $10 million in taxpayer funds is sitting idle in an account designated for the 14th and Old Cheney elevated roundabout. That project was canceled because bids exceeded the project’s estimated cost. The city should act now to use that $10 million to accelerate work on the most urgent road projects in our city. This would provide an immediate boost in roads spending and would move every project closer to being addressed.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
No. I have supported environmentally conscious efforts, including a solar project, implementation of a new financing mechanism to reward investment in energy efficiency, and voting for the Lincoln Environmental Action Plan. Planning for the future and being good stewards of our environment is important. However, the mayor’s Climate Action Plan does too much too quickly and risks significant increases in energy costs for small businesses and low-income families and seniors who can least afford it. We can do better.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
There is a large public infrastructure project on the horizon to address water detention, retention and diversion on all tributaries of Salt Creek, which would reduce the risk of future flooding for existing homes and future developments. A project like this could have many benefits in the long term. However, extensive public input and a cost-benefit analysis of all alternatives is needed before the city makes any final decisions on a project of this scale.
Peter Kolozsy
Age: 35
Lives near: South 27th and O streets
Occupation: Security guard
Political party: Nonpartisan
Education: Special Operations Combat Medic courses
Website: None
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I love Jesus Christ. I am a veteran. I am the third of eight kids. I am neither rich, nor am I affiliated with other organizations. I actually care about every single citizen in this lovely state, from the poorest vagrant to the richest businessman. If you live in Lincoln, I care about what you have to say. I will serve the people of this city.
What will you prioritize?
* Transparency: Clarity, honesty and integrity in local government.
* Safety: Sex-trafficking is a problem. Slavery is happening right in our own backyard and it needs to stop now. This should be a top priority. Sexual assault investigations need to be expedited. Not taking multiple years for justice.
* Legalized marijuana: It is safer than alcohol and can replace multiple medications and treatments. The tax money produced can help fund our city, allowing us to lower taxes without neglecting city projects.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
Every single person who lives in Lincoln is my constituent. I plan to set up a website where I can interact with the people of Lincoln. From multiple-choice survey questionnaires to short-answer questions, I hope to get a clear idea of what the people care about. I will also do a blog where I can share what the council is planning and get instant feedback.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
We can require every officer to have their body cam turned on and recording correctly from start to finish of each shift. We can be more thorough and stricter about who we let into the academy. We can take reports of abuse of power seriously and suspend officers until a judgment is complete. We can add a few extra months to police training to include better psychological training.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
No. If you want to spend money on a library, spend it on the ones already there. Get more books, add more shelves, update the computers. Don't issue bonds that will cost the city money in the long run for something not needed.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Lower taxes. Especially property tax. How many other taxes are already too high? (e.g. wheel tax). By lowering taxes, we can help people afford housing. This can all be done with the money the city will receive from casinos and legalized marijuana. Also, the city can invest in its own housing projects and keep the rent at a reasonable level. This will help our fellow citizens and keep private housing prices competitively low.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
Citywide vote. As a council member, it is my duty to let the people decide as a community these types of decisions.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
No. This is the No. 1 complaint I hear when I ask people what they would like changed in Lincoln. Where is the money going exactly? Who is being paid, how much and for what? Are there other companies who can get the job done faster and with less money without compromising on quality? This needs to be clear for all to see. Also, by legalizing marijuana, we can use the tax revenue to fund our street repairs.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
In general, yes. I think we should do many of the things proposed in the plan. However, it is not completely clear what specific steps will be taken to achieve some of the proposed goals. I would like to know more details. What ordinances would be implemented?
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
I support every effort to protect this city from future floods. Especially requiring structures and developments in the flood plain to be elevated to a higher standard, and providing wider and longer flood corridors.
Elina V. Newman
Age: 37
Lives near: Near U.S. 77 and Old Cheney
Occupation: Educator, pharmacy technician, small business owner
Political party: Nonpartisan
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Master of Science in psychology, University of Phoenix; Ph.D from Northcentral University
Website: newmanforlincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I have a life story and life experience unlike many others. I have a diverse background in education, health care, small business ownership, and the fact that I lived in a country where First and Second Amendment rights did not exist.
What will you prioritize?
I have five goals:
* Restore accountability and the council’s task of oversight.
* Protect people’s First and Second Amendment rights.
* Promote and aid small businesses.
* Make health decisions based on multiple sources with open and transparent discussion.
* Support and hold police and citizens accountable.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
My core constituents are the people of Lincoln. I see this position as that of service. I am accountable to the people. I will continue being an active member in the community just like I am now. I am out and about talking to people. As a council member, I will have a better ability, with my fellow council members, to help this city become prosperous and more diverse. I want to make Lincoln safe for our families and children.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
I do not and will not support defunding of the police. People do not know what it is like living without police. I do. These kinds of decisions have unprecedented consequences that impact everyone. Every department and profession can always work to be better. Continuous education, training and reviewing of policies and procedures should be done regularly. The city needs to do a better job supporting the police department and finding better ways to hold everyone accountable.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
I am data driven and have questions. I want to know why this is necessary now. What are the benefits versus drawbacks? Who will be paying for these bonds? I want to know the current state of Bennett Martin Library. Would remodeling be more cost-effective. What is the expected foot traffic now versus when it is remodeled? Is there a way to get UNL Library to be open to the public? Why or why not?
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Remove as much red tape as possible. All the rules cost money, which drives up the cost of housing. We need housing in all parts of town at various price points. I would continue to encourage positive incentives for first-time homebuyers. I would love to see discounts for various energy-saving options that people pay for and/or install. I would love to discuss this with the people of Lincoln. I want to hear their ideas. I want to brainstorm.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
If there was a petition and enough signatures gathered, why is this being revisited again? What about the Fairness Ordinance did people disagree with or did not like? Would it not make sense to figure out why those petitions were signed and to have a hearing and get people together to discuss the issue? This is not the City Council’s solo decision but rather the people's. As such, people need to be given the platform to discuss it.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
No. People are already being charged taxes to repair roads. Where is the money going? The money intended for roads needs to stay within that line item. I also want to investigate other options or look at other materials or contracts. I want to dissect the budget and make it a more user-friendly, live document that any person can look at. I have no idea what is being done with the money that is supposed to be used on roads.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I support the city wanting to make sure that it is operating efficiently and increasing education opportunities, partnerships and commuter programs. However, people are struggling; businesses have too many rules/codes. Is this honestly attainable? I am questioning some of the vague language. How are we going to limit water and electricity? Are we shutting them off on people? What are “incentives?” Is the incentive equivalent to not being fined? What assurance is there so that recommendations do not become mandates?
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
I would support whatever needs to be done after a thorough look at the pros and cons. I would want to get quotes from a variety of companies/sources. These types of decisions are like making repairs on a house. When it rains, it pours. Literally. We need to be prepared, but we also need to be fiscally responsible.
Joseph Swanson
Age: 81
Lives near: 27th and South streets
Occupation: Retired rail worker, meatpacking, other industrial workplaces
Political party: Socialist Workers Party
Education: A few college courses and trade school training
Website: None
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I have been a 39-year member and one of the many leaders of the Socialist Workers Party nationwide. I have 61 years as an active member of trade unions. I have joined and helped organize marches, protests and strikes demanding higher wages and safe working conditions, opposing U.S. wars, fighting to end the death penalty, championing the liberation of African Americans, supporting a woman’s right to choose abortion, and speaking out against Jew hatred.
What will you prioritize?
Building solidarity with workers’ struggles and social protests to organize and defend themselves. On this course, we can build and use union power on our behalf, and for all those suffering blows by the employers and their government.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
If elected, I will use the office to give working people a voice and a stage to use to advance our class's interest. We must look at the question of why working people need their own party, a perspective of a labor party for the intention to mobilize the working masses of people on an independent political course to counter the two parties of the capitalist class.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
The simple fact is that under capitalism, the role of the police is not to fight crime. It is to protect the private property and political rule of the capitalist employers and bankers. We can win the prosecution and conviction of the police who gun down our friends, family and co-workers. But not by looking for ways to patch up and reform what is fundamentally an inhuman, class-divided, profit-driven and inherently brutal capitalist system. That is not possible.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
I support building libraries but not from the capitalist class point of view of issuing bonds. One of the biggest causes of the growing deficit is interest payments to the holders of federal, state and city government bonds. These billions of dollars capitalists already have could be used to provide the social services working people need and also raise the social wage and living standards of working people -- the profits they squeeze from the fruits of our labor.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Housing should be a right. Long before the pandemic, millions of workers faced an uphill struggle to cover monthly expenses for rent, health insurance and utilities. The only way to guarantee working people affordable, quality housing is to nationalize the land and housing owned by landlords so they cannot evict them, and no bank can foreclose on them.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
I'm a 40-year member of the Socialist Workers Party which has historically opposed discrimination, prejudice and unequal treatment based on an individual’s gender or sexual orientation or skin color. Equal rights ordinances and laws can be overturned and electorally defeated as any reliance on the legal system and government regulators and their rulings do not work. They do not prepare working people to use union power and reach out to win class solidarity from other unionists and the working-class public.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
No city, state or federal administration ever does enough to maintain the infrastructure especially in the working-class neighborhoods, clearly the case in Lincoln. My approach would be to hire more workers at union-scale wages to maintain and repair streets and all city infrastructure year-round.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
Only the working class can defend the environment. The U.S. is becoming more reliant than ever on electricity but has no perfect model for running a power market in the 21st century, because the capitalist class and their government own everything and their “model” of whatever energy source is based on maximizing profits, not assuring power supplies. The workers' movement and unions must take the lead in exposing the destruction and dangers produced by capitalism and organize to oppose them.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
Floods that ravaged cities and rural areas have wreaked havoc on the livelihood of tens of thousands of workers and working farmers across the region, especially those closest to overflowing creeks and rivers. When natural disasters occur, do not blame Mother Nature. Capitalism is at fault because of its profit drive. The unions need to fight for government-financed public works programs to put the many unemployed people to work at union-scale wages building flood control and infrastructure that workers need.
Mary Hilton
Age: 48
Lives near: U.S. 77 and Old Cheney
Occupation: Educator and issues advocate
Political party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration (accounting), Kansas State University
Website: HiltonForLincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
My background in accounting and municipal auditing provides me the skills and discernment to dig into budgets, plans and proposals and work with those who will carry them out; but it is my passion for good, basic and limited government that sets me apart from my opponents. Every decision I make will be to maximize the legitimate freedoms of individuals, families, churches and businesses.
What will you prioritize?
My campaign theme is “Back to Basics.” The City Council, as the legislative body, must work early and hard with each department to ensure that essential city services are budget priorities, properly funding public safety and maintenance of roads and other infrastructure. Since I believe in the free market, my other priorities include cutting unwieldy regulations, ending business-killing mandates, promoting our local economy and fighting for tax relief.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
As an at-large candidate, my core constituent is every single member of the Lincoln community. If elected, I will have 290,000-plus bosses. As a mother of seven children, I have spent most of my life as a listener, consensus-builder and decision-maker. I am approachable, teachable, and I look forward to working with each member of the Lincoln community that wants to be involved in their government.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
There is no indication the Lincoln Police Department needs reform. The national mantra of defunding the police is not a serious proposal, it is a political slogan, and I will not play politics with lives and safety. The police must be given support in their essential task of safeguarding our community in a caring, respectful way. We want our first responders to be responsive and accountable to citizens. I will continue to promote good relationships between the police and community.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
My family has been blessed with access to Lincoln’s public libraries, through participating in the Summer Reading Program, using library resources while my children research school projects, and selecting books and movies to enjoy at home. I will always be grateful for and supportive of our library system. However, taking on debt that will tax our citizens and children well into the future is not the solution for financing a central library.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
I believe that affordable housing happens when the local economy is flourishing and when people can work to pay for their own homes. Lowering the tax burden, reducing regulations that go beyond necessary safety guidelines, and having housing available at all price points is also important. Lincoln should allow Sanitary Improvement Districts. By limiting the debt that SIDs can incur and ensuring that good engineering and solid management happens with each SID, we can safely promote natural and affordable growth.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
Nine years ago, the 2012 Fairness Ordinance was successfully repealed by 10,000 Lincoln voters. Lincoln's charter provides the citizens an opportunity to redress any ordinance passed within 15 days. At that time, City Council members had the opportunity to respond to the will of the people yet took no action. My promise to Lincoln citizens is I will listen and work hard to ensure the voices of all citizens are heard and each member is treated with dignity and respect.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
As I have listened to citizens door-to-door, their top concerns are high taxes and street maintenance. Pot-holed, unsalted and poorly funded and maintained roads are a result of misplaced budget priorities. Though vehicle owners pay wheel, motor vehicle and gas taxes, this essential city service has not been fully funded in decades. Citizens feel betrayed. Streets are needs which taxes are intended to fund. The City Council must use its investigative and budgetary powers to get it done without increasing taxes.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
As a farmer’s daughter, I know the intrinsic value of stewardship. While the plan contains some worthwhile endeavors, it is the Green New Deal for Lincoln. As a whole, it threatens the economic prosperity of Lincoln. It will be the governing document through which all other plans and budgets are filtered, yet it contains few price tags. Riddled with excessive business and personal regulation, it will have an adverse effect, stunt economic growth and limit freedom. I vigorously oppose it.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
Living next to Salt Creek, after a big flood several years ago, we rowed our canoes up and down Old Cheney helping people trapped on Hunts Drive. Flooding along Salt Creek has been a long-term problem, which is why we have Wilderness Park as a watershed. I am open to exploring commonsense, cost-effective solutions moving forward that do not undermine personal property rights or create unreasonable, unjustified regulations passed on to citizens and businesses.
Maggie Mae Squires
Age: 39
Lives near: North 27 and Superior streets
Occupation: Area manager of off-street parking via contract with city
Political party: Nonpartisan
Education: Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, Nebraska Wesleyan University; Master of Arts in management, Doane University
Website: facebook.com/maggieforlincoln
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
As an independent I am not beholden to any party or political donor. I am the only outspoken candidate in favor of new industry to lower taxes -- cannabis and solar. We’ve seen this in other cities, Denver, for example.
What will you prioritize?
My priorities are to lower taxes by introducing new industry to the city. Cannabis and solar create entrepreneurial opportunities for small business, cost savings, good paying jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue. We’ve seen this in Denver, Seattle, Portland, etc. Extra tax revenue will be used to fund road and infrastructure improvements, schools and no-cost community colleges, police and firefighters.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
Every Lincoln citizen is my constituent. I will have an open-door policy and create an environment where each citizen can show up in a whole and authentic way, be heard and respected. Different views are valuable and encourage personal growth.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
Police are overworked and underpaid. The city must hire alternative professionals, in areas like mental health, to relieve the burden placed on our police force.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
As a fiscal conservative, I do not support raising taxes. However, if voters approved, I would support bonds to build a new state-of-the-art library on the Pershing Center block.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Housing affordability is essential to Lincoln's continued growth. The city needs to continue to incentivize redevelopment projects for new and rehabilitated homes. I believe the use of housing vouchers for low-income families is especially helpful as property values continue to increase. To help keep housing costs low, I would create policy that includes the use of solar on every new and existing housing development.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
I believe in personal sovereignty. Every citizen deserves to be treated equally and fairly. The city should implement the Fairness Ordinance.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
Road and infrastructure repair creates good jobs and is necessary. The city needs to continue improvements without raising taxes. New industry creates billions in tax revenue without burdening taxpayers.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I believe Lincoln should be prepared for any type of emergency. Introducing new industry, such as solar installation and manufacturing, not only lowers citizen’s taxes but creates good paying jobs. I support plans that save taxpayer dollars now and into the future.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
Working closely with Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, the city should continue to review and change standards and flood control solutions. I encourage the county to coordinate with the city to continue flood reduction measures.
Sändra Washington
Age: 60
Lives near: 27th and South streets
Occupation: Councilperson
Political party: Democrat
Education: Bachelor and Master of Science, Ohio State University
Website: sandraforlincoln.com
Over 35 years I’ve worked in state, federal and local government, as well as voluntary service on nonprofit boards in a variety of leadership roles. In each of these capacities, I’ve learned to look at issues from multiple perspectives. I understand the importance of collaboration in resolving our greatest challenges. My training in natural resources, planning and environmental decision-making give me the skills to analyze impacts and benefits, and the experience to reach compromise and, ultimately, make sound, fair decisions.
What will you prioritize?
As your next councilperson, I’ll work with the mayor, neighborhoods and business leaders on smart and sustainable growth, public health and safety, and equity.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
My core constituents are the residents of Lincoln. On council, I’ve done my best to keep my ears open to everyone’s concerns and ideas, and I will continue to listen and work with everyone to find solutions that best fit our community. As we regain social gatherings, I will host town meetings in each of the districts, regularly visit with business and trade associations, and try to attend many of the neighborhood association meetings.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
As a collective community, we first need to understand the size and context of the issue in Lincoln, and then craft solutions that best fit our city. We do much better in finding solutions when we work together, across neighborhoods and with a sense of shared responsibility. LPD, like other large employers, is challenged to recruit and retain a qualified and diverse workforce, and all of us need to find and fund better ways to address emergency mental health services.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
A new central library could be a centerpiece in the revitalization of Lincoln’s downtown, along with new housing, green spaces and art district. In collaboration with a sizeable private and philanthropic support, I could support the issuing of bonds for a new central library on the former Pershing block.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Many of us can relate to the issue of housing affordability, regardless of where we live or how much we earn. We all want quality housing options we can afford. My current focus is on affordability at lower incomes, where we are not meeting community need. To do so, Lincoln will need private and public stakeholders working together, with a variety of financing tools, as well as review of regulatory timeframes, careful consideration of building codes and public infrastructure investments.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
The Fairness Ordinance, blocked in 2012, has been, in part, superseded by the U.S. Supreme Court last year (Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia), when it ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act extended to individuals who are discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Because of that, we probably need to align our municipal code with that ruling.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
Many residents stress the importance of well-maintained streets. The Advisory Committee did a good job prioritizing arterial and neighborhood streets, but the need is greater than available funds. I appreciate the ingenuity of staff, borrowing against highway funds to get more work done, sooner rather than later. I’d like to maximize this strategy to the extent possible. If the public continues to prioritize streets, we’ll see that reflected in support for another quarter-cent sales tax when it expires in 2025.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan because the strategies in the plan will make Lincoln stronger and more resilient in the face of climate change. The Climate Action Plan is about taking steps now and in the future to keep Lincoln safe, healthy, and prosperous — all while being good stewards to the planet.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
I support a mix of non-structural and structural actions that protect lives, reduce long-term risks, and keep neighborhood social bonds intact. Like we’ve done with Antelope Creek and are doing with Deadmans Run, the city and Lower Platte South NRD can cooperate on a review of best management practices to make Lincoln more flood-resilient. Ultimately, the right solution will be understood and supported by the people who are most likely to be impacted.
Tom Beckius
Age: 41
Lives near: South 27th and Rokeby Road
Occupation: Owner, Nebraska Brokerage
Political party: Democrat
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Website: tomforlincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I am a multi-faceted candidate with vast experience in business, government and nonprofit work who understands how various entities interact with each other and can be leveraged to create opportunity. I understand the role of the City Council is to craft, introduce, build consensus for and pass legislation to improve our community. I will be a proactive legislator working with Lincoln residents every day to keep Lincoln strong, safe and successful.
What will you prioritize?
I will prioritize public safety and housing affordability. The hiring of Lincoln’s new police and fire chiefs is critically important in maintaining our safety and continuing the good work done by our first responders. Lincoln's housing affordability is a key component in retaining and attracting residents. As home prices increase, we must do what we can to work with builders to encourage new supply in the market at all price points.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
The residents of Lincoln are my core constituents. Community engagement is an intentional process of providing an outlet for citizens to express their views on the issues important to them, listening to stakeholders carefully and encouraging the exchange of ideas in a civil manner. Through this process, it is key to identify shared goals amongst parties, evaluate how those goals relate to the vision of the city leaders and highlight opportunities for collaboration and beneficial outcomes.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
I support the Lincoln Police Department and the men and women who keep Lincoln safe. I also support community-based programs that aid those needing social services, mental health assistance, addiction recovery and other resources. Decreasing funding for the Lincoln Police Department is not the answer. Our community works best when we work together and we need to commit funds to additional community partners to further address our public safety needs.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
Lincoln voters will decide this issue; however, I support a new central library. Bennett Martin Public Library is no longer representative of our city and has served its purpose well for over 60 years. While the role of the library has changed given new technology, its primary functions of providing access to information and educational opportunities for our children remain vital.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Housing affordability is a key component in keeping Lincoln successful and attractive. I support a comprehensive review of zoning codes in order to lower housing costs. We need to investigate minimum lot sizes, widths and setback requirements, higher density and building heights for apartments in new growth areas, reduction or elimination of parking requirements and new density bonus proposals for alternative housing types.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
I support the Fairness Ordinance as I agree with the Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce that LGBTQ inclusivity is important for growing our economy. The Bostock v. Clayton County decision by the U.S. Supreme Court recently addressed some of the issues at hand. We must continue to be thoughtful as to how to proceed with the Fairness Ordinance as misinformation is often used to defeat such measures and currently local advocacy efforts have focused on state legislation.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
While Lincoln voters approved the quarter-cent sales tax to finance additional street infrastructure, there are still opportunities to improve street funding. I support using a portion of the new gambling revenue for dedicated street work when we are fully recovered from the financial impacts of the pandemic. In new growth areas, alternative road standards and designs could lower costs, help keep streets up to pace with the needs of our expanding housing market and allow for more road improvements.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I voted to support the Climate Action Plan because increased carbon dioxide concentrations are harmful. I do have affordability concerns regarding implementing components of the plan; however, I believe over the implementation cycle costs will be reduced as innovation grows and markets expand. The goal of reducing emissions 80% by 2050 and increasing resiliency to the impacts of climate change are a step in the right direction for Lincoln.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
The threat to lives and property near Salt Creek is a serious concern. I support both structural floodplain management measures such as current levee maintenance and increased dam construction as well as nonstructural measures such as open space preservation and incentives for cluster subdivisions. It is critically important to note Lincoln will need strong community partners and assistance to tackle this issue, especially with the Lower Platte South NRD, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Eric Burling
Age: 36
Lives near: South 33rd and Nebraska 2
Occupation: President and owner, AMVNX, which helps Vietnamese students come to the U.S. to attend parochial high school and college
Political party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Science in computer science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Website: burlingforlincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I’m new to politics. I'm a programmer and with that comes an inherent ability to think logically. I’ll bring common sense and reason back to government. I own an international business; I make tough financial decisions. I own and maintain properties in Lincoln; I understand the value of hard work and perseverance. I teach programming, economics, English, math and physics. I have no big donors to please. I love to learn, and I make decisions after I understand the facts.
What will you prioritize?
Honesty, transparency, common sense, economic growth and fiscal responsibility. I’m a rational and reasonable person. I will lead honestly and openly. I will welcome all people of Lincoln to again participate in our local government. I won’t make decisions before understanding the facts. I will prioritize economic growth for our city through free enterprise policies because economic freedom leads to prosperity for the entire community. I will prioritize American values and equality of opportunity in Lincoln.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
My core constituency is all of Lincoln. I was born here and I’ve lived here my entire life. I love Lincoln and its people and I want what’s best for our city and our way of life. We all need love and support, especially in these difficult times. All our lives are precious and it's important we remember that we're all in this together. I vow to always approach every person and situation with care and respect.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
The city should ignore those calls and leave that decision to the Lincoln Police Department. They know far more than we do about how to do their work. Police officers have a dangerous job, and that’s rarely taken into consideration when the media aims its outrage at police officers. Mistakes can happen when people are placed into life-threatening situations. I believe police officers deserve our respect and support for dedicating their lives to the safety and betterment of our community.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
I doubt anyone can give an honest answer without knowing the proposed cost of a new library. Look, libraries are great, but is there demand for a new one downtown? Love Library is downtown and open to the public. We have libraries all around Lincoln that already serve their neighborhoods. Will families drive downtown to spend the day in a central library? Isn’t that the sort of driving around our mayor is actively trying to end with her climate plan?
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Lincoln is very affordable and the free market keeps it that way. If we must do something, then we should lower property taxes. Less taxes paid by landlords translates into lower costs for them to rent their units, which leads to more affordable housing. The city has already allowed for (and even helped fund) the construction of many new apartment buildings, and this increase in supply will drive down the cost to rent multi-family homes and units in older complexes.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
People are people. It doesn’t matter if you’re pink, orange, green or yellow. It doesn’t matter if you’re straight or gay or something else you want to be as long as you don’t infringe on the rights of others. Every person is protected equally by the Constitution of the United States so I see no reason for our city to add more protection for one subset of the population.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
It’s tough to answer yes to that question when I’ve blown a tire each of the last three years due to potholes. The potholes always seem to happen in the same spot every year, but 12 months later it's hard to remember where all of them were. I understand it takes time for crews to repair these potholes after they’re reported, but perhaps we could put up a temporary marker in the parkway to caution drivers of an approaching pothole.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I think we can all agree that clean air is great. However, I don't believe the government should regulate away an individual's freedom to choose. The plan creates too many new rules and adds unnecessary costs to the citizens of Lincoln. Much of the plan doesn't make economic sense. Though I do support some initiatives, I don’t support the plan in its current state. Lincoln is not a test bed for electric buses, Green New Deals and the mayor’s fantasies.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
Floods have an impact on our entire city, so I’ll support economically responsible and federally funded efforts to protect the city against floods. I will not support unlimited spending to fix a problem already priced into those properties. Buying or building homes in the flood plain involves risk. The land is worth less and the market value is lower because of the risk of flooding. Property owners in these areas should have flood insurance and consider flood-proofing their homes.
Aurang Zeb
Age: 52
Lives near: 17th and South streets
Occupation: Construction, real estate
Political party: Democratic
Education: Two years of college
Website: zebforlincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I am a successful businessman and actively involved in multiple community activities and charity organizations. I am seeking this City Council seat because my experience and knowledge will make change and positive improvement in Lincoln.
What will you prioritize?
Once elected, I will be a champion for affordable housing, local businesses, strong health care and adequately funded infrastructure, especially roads.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
As an immigrant myself, I enjoy strong support from our city’s minority and immigrant communities and will strive to give them a voice in local politics and policy discussions.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
We need to have a deep discussion in Lincoln about ensuring that our police do not have the ability to attack peaceful demonstrators, even if they are gathering in our streets, and whether we should be funding our police to the extent that we can’t afford other services, like crisis interventionists and mental health providers.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
I think Lincoln needs to invest in a new central library that reflects our commitment to education and lifelong learning. So I agree that we should issue bonds for a new central library to be built on the site of the former Pershing Auditorium.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
We need to revise city zoning and building ordinances to allow homeowners to construct small houses and to develop existing lots to accommodate multiple small houses on the same lot. This would give future homeowners and renters a much more affordable housing option in our city.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
The struggle to end discrimination against our LGBTQ community is the struggle that will define this generation, and so I support having the City Council put the Fairness Ordinance on the ballot for a citywide vote.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
I believe we are adequately funding street repairs, but we need to ensure the road work we are funding is done professionally. At the cost of $18 per road patch, we should be able to see our pothole repairs last longer than just a few weeks.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
I support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan as a much-needed document to ensure our city combats climate change, though I also believe the plan will need to adapt to changing methods of attaining energy efficiency and climate changes.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
We need to stop building in our floodplains and invest in developing more flood storage areas, including restoring wetlands along Salt Creek that have been developed.
Bennie Shobe
Age: 60
Lives near: South 17th and A streets
Occupation: Program analyst in unemployment insurance tax for State of Nebraska
Political party: Democrat
Education: Bachelor's degree in general studies; Master of Arts, Western Kentucky University
Website: bennieforLNK.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
What sets me apart is my ability to empathize with traditionally marginalized populations. I have a unique ability to build relationships with individuals and organizations where relationships have historically been difficult to develop or are nonexistent. I am able to connect people, bridge divides and find compromise and consensus.
What will you prioritize?
I will prioritize improving housing options for Lincolnites. I want to maintain a safe and inclusive community that reflects the priorities of all residents. I will work to repair existing infrastructure and am excited to plan for new growth as the city emerges from the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
Working families are my core constituents. When it’s safe, I will return to my pre-pandemic practice of attending neighborhood organization meetings, community festivals and other events where residents of our city gather. I want to meet people where they are and help bring them into the conversation about how to move Lincoln forward.
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
I believe there are opportunities for improvement in how the Lincoln Police Department serves our community. Those improvements will come from frank conversation with the public about LPD’s policies, procedures and historical activities as well as the community’s expectations for its police department. Honest conversations about perceptions of fairness and justice, from the perspective of all concerned participants, will be needed. Success will require high levels of empathy from all parties.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
Yes, I do. The cost of maintaining or improving the Bennett Martin location isn’t sustainable. The role of libraries has changed over the years -- they’ve proven to be a vital source of community and will continue to be so in the future. Building a new central library will allow the city to design for the next generation of libraries. It also will provide an opportunity to repurpose the Pershing block with options for more housing, shopping and recreation.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
With the recently approved affordable housing plan, I expect more conversations about lot sizes, unit density, alternative financing methods and more. As our community recovers from the effects of the pandemic -- and with completion of the South Beltway -- I anticipate a development boom. I’m hopeful that this will provide a chance to stabilize prices and slow rising housing costs for working families until the market brings wages in line with those costs.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
I am a firm believer in doing everything we can as a city to protect the rights of our LGBTQ+ neighbors, family and friends. The June 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on employment discrimination made portions of the ordinance obsolete. I would like to discuss the merits of repealing the ordinance and revising the existing city code to reflect the Supreme Court ruling.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
No, but we have done a lot with the funding available. Street infrastructure is under constant pressure. Studies done prior to the sales tax increase vote suggest the revenue targets approved were less than half the amount needed to make significant headway on the existing repair backlog. With the help of that sales tax money, progress has been made -- albeit slowly. I hope residents will opt to continue the sales tax after its scheduled sunset date.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
On the whole, I support the Climate Action Plan. Climate change is real and we are seeing increases in extreme weather events as the planet attempts to regulate its temperature. I do, however, have some concerns about the currently published timeline for reducing the community’s carbon footprint. It’s a plan and, like many other city planning documents, it can be modified. I believe that as new data is published and technology improves, we may see the need for modifications.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
I am still reviewing the 165-page Salt Creek Floodplain Resiliency Study Report. I honestly cannot say which efforts I favor or support.
Trevor Reilly
Age: 28
Lives near: 27th Street and Capitol Parkway
Occupation: Hemp consultant
Political party: Libertarian
Education: Bachelor's degree, Bellevue University
Website: ReillyForLincoln.com
What sets you apart from the other candidates seeking this office?
I have a fundamentally different philosophy on government's role and function and the courage to consistently represent that philosophy on the council.
What will you prioritize?
I will work to give the people of Lincoln greater control in how their taxes are spent on essential city services, reducing city code and examining long-term street improvements.
Who do you see as your core constituent and how will you engage with those you represent if elected?
I believe my core constituency is the majority of Lincoln, which is not overtly political. They just want an efficient city government that leaves them alone
How do you think the city should address calls for reformed policing?
Strike marijuana possession and paraphernalia from the city code. It is a waste of resources, and officers should be available for genuine emergencies to protect people and property. Otherwise, I support the use of body cameras which have been more widely adopted within the past year.
Do you support issuing bonds to finance a new central library that would replace the Bennett Martin Library on the old Pershing Center block? Why or why not?
No. The development seems attractive, but it would add substantially to Lincoln's excess TIF (tax increment financing) value. If we are to develop more affordable housing, we should examine the missing middle housing that people can own.
What policies or approaches should the city adopt to increase housing affordability?
Reduce zoning laws to allow for more middle-housing development.
A petition drive in 2012 blocked implementation of the Fairness Ordinance, meant to stop discrimination against LGBTQ people in housing, employment and public accommodation. Should the City Council repeal the Fairness Ordinance or put it on the ballot for a citywide vote?
Libertarians value the right of all people to live in whatever manner they choose, as long as they do not forcibly interfere with others' equal right to live in whatever manner they choose. While the Fairness Ordinance goals are noble, I don't believe Lincoln needs such an ordinance.
Has the city done enough to fund street repairs? If not, what approach would you propose to get more road improvements done?
The city has the quarter-cent sales tax for another four years, and while the focus has been to repair the streets, we need to ensure that the roads are made more durable in the future. Examining the use of rubberized asphalt concrete in main thoroughfares would significantly reduce the need for repairs and enable the city to focus more on the arterial streets.
Do you support the mayor’s Climate Action Plan? Why or why not?
The best ideas within the plan are the measures that take individual action -- reducing water usage, increasing backyard gardens and voluntarily carpooling or biking to reduce vehicle emissions. However, much of the document includes suggestions that may be too costly for the proposed benefit.
With the city considering ways it can protect against future Salt Creek floods, what efforts would you support?
I would be speaking extensively with civil engineers to determine what the most cost-effective solutions would be. Earth-moving for a small reservoir would make the most sense, but the city would have to conduct proper surveying to ensure that the endeavor would be a productive use of our resources.
