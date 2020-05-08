You are the owner of this article.
The pandemic primary: What Lancaster County voters can expect Election Day
The pandemic primary: What Lancaster County voters can expect Election Day

The popular "I Voted Today" stickers won't be available on Election Day to voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Lincoln Journal Star file photo

Election Day voters may not get a time-honored "I Voted Today" sticker if they venture to their precinct Tuesday. 

But they will get to keep the black pen used to mark their ballot, and if they don't bring their own mask, they'll be given one.

Pandemic precautions and realities will combine with the debut of new equipment to make this primary election one for the history books, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said.

He expects fewer people will vote in-person on Election Day because of the record numbers of early ballots being returned.

By Friday, nearly 56,000, or 70% of the mail-in ballots requested had been returned.

More will flow in by Tuesday, and he expects the mail voting alone will top the 71,152 ballots cast by voters in the 2010 primary, when turnout spiked because of a question on issuing bonds for construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That's the largest primary turnout in recent years.

Shively expects about 10,000 voters will show up to vote at the 199 Lancaster County precincts Tuesday.

Aside from any personal protective equipment they wear, voters should also bring their patience to the polls this year, he said.

"We don’t think we’ll have any lines anywhere, but it might take them a little longer to get processed than usual," he said.

Voters who haven't received a notice of a change should go to their normal polling place during the usual 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. voting hours.

Lancaster County will have 32 new sites, many of them public schools. The changes are mostly due to elderly housing and long-term care facilities not being available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus will force changes at polling places this year

Most precincts will have three to five poll workers, with many new volunteers who had to be trained online this year because of the pandemic, he said.

There will be masks and gloves and hand sanitizer at the sites for voters to use, Shively said.

To sign in and to mark their ballots, voters will receive a black pen instead of a pencil.

New counting machines require the ink marking, he said.

Voting booths will be 6 feet apart, and after marking their ballot, voters will keep their pen or throw it away, Shively said.

Early voting 'unprecedented,' Nebraska election officials say

He acknowledged the departure from the tradition with the shelving of the "sacred" voting stickers.

"That’s one more contact from a poll worker to a voter," he said.

It's among the measures in place to keep everyone safe on Election Day.

"There’s several things that we’ve done that I hope will minimize any risk to a voter or to a poll worker," he said, adding that he's thankful for the nearly 700 civic-minded poll workers volunteering to ensure well-staffed precincts.

People who voted early really have helped mitigate much of the risk, and for that, Shively said he's grateful. 

New polling sites announced for Lancaster County

Voters who received a mail-in ballot but still haven't returned it should drop it off in the box on the north side of the Election Commission Office, 601 N. 46th St. by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

He cautioned voters who received an early ballot against going to their polls on Election Day since they will have to fill out additional paperwork to vote on a provisional ballot.

Instead, they should fill out their early ballot and take it to the drop box, he said.

Election Commission staff will begin processing the early ballots Monday, as allowed under state law, he said. But the results won't be tabulated until Tuesday night.

And the new counting machines will likely make quick work of processing ballots, he said.

"We’ll just be thrilled to have Tuesday over with and be able to move on preparing for November,” Shively said.

