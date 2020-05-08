The pandemic primary: What Lancaster County voters can expect Election Day

Voters who haven't received a notice of a change should go to their normal polling place during the usual 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. voting hours.

Lancaster County will have 32 new sites, many of them public schools. The changes are mostly due to elderly housing and long-term care facilities not being available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most precincts will have three to five poll workers, with many new volunteers who had to be trained online this year because of the pandemic, he said.

There will be masks and gloves and hand sanitizer at the sites for voters to use, Shively said.

To sign in and to mark their ballots, voters will receive a black pen instead of a pencil.

New counting machines require the ink marking, he said.

Voting booths will be 6 feet apart, and after marking their ballot, voters will keep their pen or throw it away, Shively said.

He acknowledged the departure from the tradition with the shelving of the "sacred" voting stickers.

"That’s one more contact from a poll worker to a voter," he said.

It's among the measures in place to keep everyone safe on Election Day.