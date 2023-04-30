Taylor Wyatt was born and raised in Lincoln and has chosen to raise his family here because of the city’s attributes: it’s affordability and opportunities, because it's safe.

He’s running for City Council, he said, because he’s concerned some of those things are eroding and he wants to be a part of making sure that doesn't happen.

Wyatt, a Republican, is challenging incumbent James Michael Bowers for a second time for the District 1 seat in northeast Lincoln. Bowers, a Democrat, prevailed in a tight primary race, as he did four years ago when he was elected.

Wyatt, 36, was raised in northeast Lincoln, east of 84th and Vine streets. He attended Lutheran schools and graduated from Lincoln Lutheran High School, where he said he was involved in everything from sports to choir and theater.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in education and taught ninth grade English for six years until his job was cut. He got into sales, then landed in real estate, and today, he and his wife, Brooke, run a small real estate business.

He was involved in political affairs for the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, and had lots of conversations with council members about how the city approaches development, and that’s an issue important to him, he said.

“Last time I was running we talked about this great (southwest) bypass,” he said. “It wasn’t a reality. It was a three-year project and we all knew that. The (city) budget should have been preparing to have sewer and water run there so developers can develop.”

The city’s long-held philosophy of contiguous growth — expanding the city by annexing land only next to existing city developments — should be reevaluated, he said, pointing to other communities like Omaha that have been successful using different philosophies.

Wyatt said he’s also concerned about housing prices, and finding ways to make more lots available for development will help, he said.

Cumbersome city codes also add to housing costs, he said, and some changes could help reduce those costs — and thereby help with housing affordability. Codes are important for safety, he said, but some are too expensive for the safety benefits they provide, he said.

“There are lots of diminishing returns,” he said. “And very common sense ways to cut costs.”

He gets lots of questions about the city budget when he's knocking on doors, he said, and he thinks there are ways to cut costs in the budget and save taxpayers money. He'd like the opportunity to assess the budget to find ways to do that.

As with other local races — including the mayoral race — public safety is another priority, he said. The issues in Lincoln appear to revolve more around morale than pay, since Lincoln’s police officers are now the highest paid in the state.

“Something else is going on,” he said. “I’m concerned about leadership in the department. That needs to be evaluated.”

On roads, he said he’s not against a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters to help pay for street improvements, but would evaluate where the money has gone before deciding whether to support asking voters to approve another tax when this one sunsets in 2025.

He also believes any tax revenue from the new WarHorse Casino in Lincoln should go toward street improvements.

He and his wife have two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

There are lots of issues the city can’t control — inflation, the cost of groceries — but he’d like to be a part of making decisions on those issues the city can control, he said.