Age: 61

Occupation: Small business owner, state senator

Political party: Republican

Address: 5030 Sawgrass Drive

Why are you running for mayor?

My husband Mark and I have raised our family here and our grandkids are being raised in Lincoln. I am running for mayor to bring sensible solutions back to our city. My administration will focus on fiscal responsibility by managing resources to reduce the property tax burden, invest in a real plan for roads and infrastructure, and work to keep our community safe by recruiting police officers, firefighters and emergency responders to protect our community.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I bring together all interested parties to evaluate the issues and bring forward a practical solution. My wide-ranging service on committees (Judiciary, Transportation and Telecommunications, Reference, Executive Board, Performance Audit, Redistricting, Information Technology Commission and Child Welfare Contract Special Investigative and Oversight Committee) is unmatched experience to get things done for the future of Lincoln. I was a leader in bringing the South Beltway to Lincoln and now serve as chair of Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.

What would your top priorities be as mayor and why?

* Responsibly manage city resources through transparency with community input making government more efficient.

* Invest in infrastructure by prioritizing road improvements with an efficient, forward-looking roads plan.

* Improving public safety: Innovate ways to recruit more first responders and retain their talent to keep our community safe.

* Invest in well-trained talent growing our workforce to help businesses to have access to a skilled workforce.

* Foster a competitive pro-business climate by implementing changes to get government out of the way to foster growth.

In late 2025 a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for street improvements will expire. Do you support asking voters to approve a similar sales tax to bolster revenue used for street improvements? Why or why not? What other solutions to keeping up with street improvements would you propose?

My administration will focus on working through the budget process and build a budget to take care of our roads. I will find ways to manage resources with the goal of identifying revenue opportunities to fund our roads. As a very last resort, I would look to keep the quarter-cent sales tax in place. With the additional revenue coming from the casino gaming in Lincoln, I will prioritize using these revenues to increase the funding for road improvements.

Do you support floating a bond issue for a new central library downtown? Why or why not?

I do not believe a bond issue is the best source of resources to fund a central downtown library. My administration will work with the community to identify resources if a new central downtown library is deemed necessary.

Candidates have identified public safety priority. How do you define public safety and what would you do to improve or maintain it?

Public safety includes police, firefighters, paramedics and first responders. I will work with these groups to determine innovative solutions to solve staffing issues. Every idea must be considered to address staffing shortages in public safety. We cannot assume budgeting more or paying more is the only solution. We must have a culture where our public safety team feels valued and wants to work in public safety. I am proud to have the endorsement of the Lincoln Police Union.

Last year the city leveraged nearly $32 million in tax-increment financing for numerous developments in blighted areas of the city. TIF diverts taxes paid on improved properties to pay for infrastructure improvements and some up-front costs over 15 to 20 years. How aggressively should the city use TIF and why?

TIF is an important tool available in Lincoln to leverage development for private businesses and helping our city grow. I believe private development is the best solution to growth whenever possible. I am also willing to use TIF strategically as we move forward with growth opportunities for the future of our great city.

Since casinos opened in Lincoln and Grand Island, they’ve generated more than $4 million in tax revenue. While the bulk of that goes into a state property tax relief fund, cities and counties where casinos operate split 25% of the gaming tax proceeds. So far, both the city and county have gotten around $100,000 each month and those monthly figures could increase. How should the city spend that money and why?

I would allocate these funds in my budget to invest in roads and public safety. These are the top two priorities I hear from Lincolnites as I listen to their concerns while going door-to-door around the city. Lincolnites are looking for a leader to bring the city back to taking care of our streets and public safety. Investing in roads and public safety will bring about economic development and growth in Lincoln.