State investigating reports of robocalls telling Nebraska voters to stay home

The Secretary of State’s Office is investigating reports of anonymous robocalls telling Nebraska residents to “stay home and stay safe” and not vote.

A North Platte-area resident reported receiving a pair of the calls Monday, said Cindi Allen, assistant secretary of state.

But polls are safe in Nebraska, she said. Workers are wearing personal protective equipment and following safety protocols, and hand sanitizer is available to voters.

“Clearly, they should not listen to the robocalls,” Allen said Tuesday. “There’s no reason they should stay home and not go vote today.”

