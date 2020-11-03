 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State investigating reports of robocalls telling Nebraska voters to stay home
View Comments
editor's pick topical

State investigating reports of robocalls telling Nebraska voters to stay home

Election logo 2020

The Secretary of State’s Office is investigating reports of anonymous robocalls telling Nebraska residents to “stay home and stay safe” and not vote.

A North Platte-area resident reported receiving a pair of the calls Monday, said Cindi Allen, assistant secretary of state.

But polls are safe in Nebraska, she said. Workers are wearing personal protective equipment and following safety protocols, and hand sanitizer is available to voters.

“Clearly, they should not listen to the robocalls,” Allen said Tuesday. “There’s no reason they should stay home and not go vote today.”

Do you have questions about Election Day? We have answers

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse Reads Mean Tweets From Trump Supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News