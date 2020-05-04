State and county expecting to have enough poll workers for primary election

A record number of Nebraska’s voters have requested early ballots, but there will be an opportunity for voters to vote at the polls if they wish to do so, Evnen said.

Attorneys and CPAs who register to serve as poll workers will receive 1.5 hours of free continuing-education credits after completion of the election training and working at the polls. Election training is available online. Those who wish to register should contact their county clerk or election commissioner and let them know that they are a Nebraska attorney or CPA when signing up.

Allen said recruiting this spring has been done with social media, news releases, public service announcements, paid media advertisements and letters.

"We're not at a triage moment here as far as recruiting," she said. "It is working well."

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the county is in pretty good shape for workers and starting to see additional people volunteering for the primary. On any given day, however, they may lose a few and gain a few.

"We're trying to get a minimum of three at every polling site," Shively said. "We usually have five for a statewide election, but with a push for people to vote early ... we think we're going to have a slower pace on election day."