State and county expecting to have enough poll workers for primary election

The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office and the Lancaster County Election Commission say they are having success getting poll workers for the upcoming state election primary May 12.
Cindi Allen, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bob Evnen, said the state is recruiting well and having people step up to work in the polls.
The offices needed to recruit poll workers for the primary because of the potential that some who usually work can't because they are older or vulnerable to COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions.
The number of virus cases is not expected to peak until sometime next week, according to projections.
To find more poll workers, Evnen has asked the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants Society to help with ensuring counties will have enough poll workers.
“I am recruiting poll workers for the May primary to support counties in their efforts to adequately staff all polling locations with poll workers who are not in the high-risk category for COVID-19,” he said in a news release.
Historically, lawyers have helped at polling sites, and service as a poll worker is a natural activity for CPAs as well, Evnen said.
A record number of Nebraska’s voters have requested early ballots, but there will be an opportunity for voters to vote at the polls if they wish to do so, Evnen said.
Attorneys and CPAs who register to serve as poll workers will receive 1.5 hours of free continuing-education credits after completion of the election training and working at the polls. Election training is available online. Those who wish to register should contact their county clerk or election commissioner and let them know that they are a Nebraska attorney or CPA when signing up.
Allen said recruiting this spring has been done with social media, news releases, public service announcements, paid media advertisements and letters.
"We're not at a triage moment here as far as recruiting," she said. "It is working well."
City Hall: Lancaster County poised for largest primary election turnout since vote on Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the county is in pretty good shape for workers and starting to see additional people volunteering for the primary. On any given day, however, they may lose a few and gain a few.
"We're trying to get a minimum of three at every polling site," Shively said. "We usually have five for a statewide election, but with a push for people to vote early ... we think we're going to have a slower pace on election day."
But the county would use almost anyone who applied and is qualified to work at the polls. Shively would like to have 50 to 75 people on call the morning of the election if some of the workers don't show up.
The county went over 80,000 requests for mail-in ballots by Friday's deadline, he said.
For county contact information visit https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information.
