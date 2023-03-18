Age: 59 on March 19

Occupation: Executive director, MyBridge

Political party: Republican

Address: 723 Lancashire Court

Why are you running for mayor?

Lincoln’s been my home for over 30 years. I love the small town Nebraska feel of our growing city with all the opportunities it offers! We have something special, worthy of protecting. While in college at UNL I made the decision to pursue impact over income, so public service has always been my path. With the volatility of our world, strong leadership of our community is critical, and to that end I offer my service. What better way to impact?

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

The mayor is chief executive of Lincoln, a nonprofit organization. It’s about leadership, not politics. I’ve led MyBridge as founder and executive director for over 25 years, taking it from a concept to a radio network impacting most of Nebraska. I’ve also innovated a leadership coaching process I serve numerous other nonprofits with. I have the proven experience and honed skill set to cultivate a strong leadership culture, starting with the 13 department directors, under which all city functions reside.

What would your top priorities be as mayor and why?

The 13 department directors. Verifying their competencies, vetting their strategic plans, investing in their development, ensuring their excellence. The mayor doesn’t have the luxury of an overly narrow focus. They must remain invested in the whole of the city because every part of the city is the top concern to someone. Focus begins at the department level. From there my priorities would be pressing into the concerns I’ve heard from hearts of citizens: public safety, tax relief and repaired streets.

In late 2025 a quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for street improvements will expire. Do you support asking voters to approve a similar sales tax to bolster revenue used for street improvements? Why or why not? What other solutions to keeping up with street improvements would you propose?

As I talk to Lincolnites, the frustration I hear isn’t predominantly from having to pay the tax. The frustration is from paying the tax and not clearly perceiving the benefit. In conversation with city director of LTU, Liz Elliott, prior to the quarter cent sales tax, Lincoln was significantly underspending on our streets according to the national averages. If it can be compellingly demonstrated the tax is a game changer, I believe there would be support for its extension.

Do you support floating a bond issue for a new central library downtown? Why or why not?

Before answering this question definitively, we must know what plan is recommended. In my conversation with libraries director Ryan Wieber, there are several scenarios still being considered. He owns that it is his team’s responsibility to execute a process that involves key stakeholders and crystallizes a plan that would be compelling and worthy of investment. When that gets successfully achieved, and private funding gets in place, it would be very appropriate to present a bond to the community for vote.

Candidates have identified public safety priority. How do you define public safety and what would you do to improve or maintain it?

Public safety is protecting the physical wellbeing of citizens and their property, decreasing fear and anxiety and leading to peace and freedom in experiencing everyday life. I would provide strong support from the mayor’s administration to empower a high capacity leader serving as our chief of police who would take this opportunity to research fresh best practices across the country and innovate our unique approach, while also creating a strong culture among our officers that attracts and retains top recruits.

Last year the city leveraged nearly $32 million in tax-increment financing for numerous developments in blighted areas of the city. TIF diverts taxes paid on improved properties to pay for infrastructure improvements and some up-front costs over 15 to 20 years. How aggressively should the city use TIF and why?

TIF is definitely a creative way to help finance strategic development. To be a true win/win for the city, TIF availability needs to make the critical difference for high value projects being viable. If the project can be financed another way, with the city receiving and using the increased tax as usual, why would we grant TIF? I don’t believe TIF should become the standard for all large projects, but instead be discerned on a case-by-case scenario.

Since casinos opened in Lincoln and Grand Island, they’ve generated more than $4 million in tax revenue. While the bulk of that goes into a state property tax relief fund, cities and counties where casinos operate split 25% of the gaming tax proceeds. So far, both the city and county have gotten around $100,000 each month and those monthly figures could increase. How should the city spend that money and why?

I would prioritize the city’s share of the proceeds being used to fund the increase in city services necessary due to the casino, for example, funding all costs to provide additional police officers and emergency medical personnel to cover that area, maintaining the roads due to increased traffic, providing snow removal and other infrastructure costs. After all associated impact costs are covered, use funds for the development and maintenance of parks and trails in that area first, then throughout Lincoln.