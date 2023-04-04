An environmental consultant put on a strong showing in Tuesday’s primary election for the lone open seat on the Lincoln Board of Education.

Democrat Piyush Srivastav held about 55% of the vote in unofficial final returns in his race against Republican Emmy Pollen in District 2, which covers portions of south-central and southeast Lincoln.

In the two other school board races on the ballot, incumbents Bob Rauner and Annie Mumgaard held comfortable advantages over their Republican challengers.

Since the top two candidates advance from each of the officially nonpartisan board races, everyone will move on to the general election, meaning Tuesday’s primary is more of an early indicator of how things might shake out next month when voters return to the polls.

Srivastav, who heads up an environmental consulting firm, and Pollen, a substitute in Lincoln Public Schools, are vying for a seat that opened when Connie Duncan declined to seek a third four-year term.

Srivastav pointed to the message he’s shared with people in his district — including PTOs and neighborhood associations — that is centered around helping students, and not “all the distractions” in education.

“That’s been my message — that we need to focus on things that make our students smart. I feel that’s resonating with everyone who I’ve talked to,” Srivastav said Tuesday. “I’ve worked extremely hard to understand all the issues facing the schools. … I feel it’s very important for me to understand all the viewpoints.”

Mumgaard, a Democrat running for her third term representing north Lincoln’s District 4, also put on a solid showing Tuesday. Mumgaard, a virtual learning coordinator at the University of Nebraska State Museum, received 60% of the vote in her race against Republican Alaina Brouillette, who does billing at CHI Health.

Meanwhile in District 6, Rauner, an independent, controlled about 65% of the votes counted so far in his race against retired state trooper Richard Aldag, a Republican.

Rauner, the chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska and president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, is running for a second term representing District 6, which covers a slice of east and central Lincoln. Aldag, who also served in the Army National Guard, runs a logistics company and is a partner in a commercial real estate group.

There are seven seats on the Lincoln Board of Education, each representing a different district of the city based on geographic location and serving an unpaid four-year term. Voters will return to the polls for the general election May 2.

Unofficial final results roll in for Lincoln 2023 primary election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 17,536 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 25,164 Stan Parker Republican 8,987 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 5,254 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 5,397 2 Tom Duden Republican 6,518 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 4,734 2 Thein Chu Democrat 1,798 2 Peter Katt Republican 4,058 3 Elina Newman NP 4,216 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 7,106 4 Kay Siebler Democrat 1,273 4 Maggie Mae Squires Democrat 1,655 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 2,004 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 2,340 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 21,271 Chris Hove Republican 15,776 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 10,288 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 15,385 Sammy Luci Republican 8,269 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 4,695 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 3,998 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 2,325 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 1,530 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 5,540 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 2,855