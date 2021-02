Socialist, workers advocate to run for Lincoln City Council

A longtime union activist and socialist has declared his candidacy for a seat on the Lincoln City Council.

Joe Swanson, an 81-year-old member of the local Socialist Workers Party, filed Monday for election to one of the council's three at-large positions.

Swanson, who is running for elected office in Lincoln for the first time, said he wants to give voters an alternative to the typical Republican and Democratic candidates vying for the officially nonpartisan office. The Socialist Workers Party in the U.S. originates from the Communist League of America.

As a 60-year union veteran, Swanson said he would advocate for workers, help them organize and increase their rights and power in the city.

Swanson, who worked for the railroads and in meatpacking plants, wants to combat unemployment with a government-funded public works program with union-scale pay and shortened workweek.

"This is the road along which we can build a movement to take power out of the hands of the capitalist rulers, ending this dog-eat-dog system, and put in place a government of workers and farmers, based on human solidarity," Swanson said in a news release.

Swanson ran for governor in 1982 and also once ran unsuccessfully to be Omaha's mayor.