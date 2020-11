Small-businessman who ran for airport board to seek Lincoln City Council seat

A Lincoln small-business owner and former candidate for the Lincoln Airport Authority Board plans to run for a seat on the Lincoln City Council.

Aurang Zeb, 51, has declared his candidacy for one of the three at-large seats up for election next spring.

A Democrat, Zeb ran and lost election to the Airport Authority Board to incumbent Nick Cusick in 2019.

Zeb is the fifth candidate to declare for the three at-large seats.

Zeb, a Pakistani immigrant who moved to Lincoln in 2003, flips houses and runs a painting company.

Chief among his priorities is the need for more prudence in city spending, he said.

"I want to make sure our money goes in the right place so the citizens of Lincoln can benefit from them," he said.

Zeb also would seek to make housing more affordable, improve residential snow plowing and build stronger neighborhoods, among other priorities, he said.

Zeb was among the 24 people who applied to fill the vacant council seat created when Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor, but the council selected Sändra Washington, who has already declared for reelection.