Should Lincoln put term limits on City Council members?

Lincoln voters imposed term limits on the mayor in 2018, but would voters support a similar ballot measure to limit the terms of City Council members?
Lincoln resident Jim Frohman thinks so. And he proposed a three-term limit on council members to the city's Charter Revision Commission, which looks at and recommends ways to fix and change Lincoln's governing document.
"Personally, I see no reason why that shouldn’t apply to the council also," Frohman told the commission at its December meeting.
"This basically would echo what was done to the mayor."
Frohman pointed to the November 2018 election where 53% of Lincoln voters approved a three-term limit on the mayor's office. The vote blocked then-Mayor Chris Beutler from seeking his fourth term as he was preparing for his campaign.
Frohman, a registered nonpartisan and executive in a software company, said he didn't like the way proponents of that charter amendment went about getting the change enacted.
But Frohman, who supports term limits at all levels of government, believes his proposal would fairly check power and regulate turnover on the council.
His proposal wouldn't be implemented immediately and wouldn't affect anyone currently on the council, he said.
Only two council members are in their second term.
Jon Camp, who served five terms on the council, decided not to run for a sixth term when the seat was up for election last May.
Frohman, who had run for the Lincoln Board of Education in 2005, said he believes any term limits should be enacted with enough time to give council members fair warning and the opportunity to plan accordingly.
If the commission agrees with his recommendation, it will forward the measure to the City Council, which ultimately would decide whether to put it on the ballot in 2020.
Reaction to the idea of term limits was mixed among veteran council members.
You have free articles remaining.
"Generally, I think term limits are a pretty good thing," said Council Chair Jane Raybould, who was just elected to her second term.
She believes 12 years would be a good length of time and would be a better limit for senators in the Legislature, who currently can only serve two consecutive four-year terms.
Raybould, who also served four years on the Lancaster County Board, said a first term is really all about understanding the process of governing, and the more time in office a lawmaker has, the more they can understand the issues and get to know the stakeholders affected by policy change, she said.
Second-term Councilman Roy Christensen said if voters want to term-limit council members, that's fine with him.
"But in a lot of people’s experience, it’s difficult to find people looking to join the city council," he said.
Christensen said fewer people have sought local office in recent years.
He believes some people who serve too long in an elected office can become marginalized.
Christensen believes a better way to ensure council members listen to their constituents would be to move city elections to coincide with state and federal elections, which tend to see more voters participate, he said.
Councilman Bennie Shobe, who was elected in 2017, hasn't reviewed the proposal, but he generally opposes term limits.
"I think we have something in place called elections that can limit representatives to how long they serve," Shobe said.
He thinks term-limiting state senators has reduced the institutional knowledge in the Legislature and left inexperienced lawmakers relying on lobbyists and non-elected officials to help them craft policy, Shobe said.
State government has suffered greatly because of term limits, Shobe said.
"I’m not sure they’ll serve the mayor's office well either," he said. "Time will tell."
Riley Johnson's most memorable: 'I was that stupid'
Sometimes as a reporter you get lucky, and people decide to talk to you like this story where two people chastised in a state audit for wasting tax dollars explained their sides.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Taxpayer gets $26M reduction
This story brought to light the year’s largest property valuation deduction for Kawasaki Motors, which was buried in property records.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Spider-Man devil horns
This viral column drew national attention and was my most-read story of the year, and focused a concerned citizen’s confusion over a work of public art near the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: PTSD service dog fight
I profiled a former Lincoln paramedic’s battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and how he fought with the city to return to work.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Wheel tax stalls
This story recounted how a consequential decision made without a vote that stymied the Lancaster County’s attempt to find new money to fund road improvements.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.