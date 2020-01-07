Should Lincoln put term limits on City Council members?

Only two council members are in their second term.

Jon Camp, who served five terms on the council, decided not to run for a sixth term when the seat was up for election last May.

Frohman, who had run for the Lincoln Board of Education in 2005, said he believes any term limits should be enacted with enough time to give council members fair warning and the opportunity to plan accordingly.

If the commission agrees with his recommendation, it will forward the measure to the City Council, which ultimately would decide whether to put it on the ballot in 2020.

Reaction to the idea of term limits was mixed among veteran council members.

"Generally, I think term limits are a pretty good thing," said Council Chair Jane Raybould, who was just elected to her second term.

She believes 12 years would be a good length of time and would be a better limit for senators in the Legislature, who currently can only serve two consecutive four-year terms.