Senator accuses lieutenant governor of illegally raising campaign funds

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said Thursday that Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has been illegally raising campaign funds from a separate campaign committee in violation of a state law that he voted for when he was a state senator.

The law states that the lieutenant governor "shall not have a separate campaign committee."

The lieutenant governor is elected on the same ticket as the gubernatorial nominee of his political party.

"Foley continued to raise money every year since being elected lieutenant governor into the campaign committee," Morfeld said.

Foley subsequently renamed the campaign committee when he became a 2022 candidate for state auditor, Morfeld said. It had previously been titled "Foley For the People — Governor."

Morfeld urged Foley to "disgorge the funds illegally raised during his time as lieutenant governor in violation of statute."

Foley had been a candidate for governor in 2014, but subsequently was named as Republican gubernatorial nominee Pete Ricketts' running mate. He is running this year for state auditor.

Foley, who is on a trade mission, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

