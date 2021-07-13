 Skip to main content
Sen. Tony Vargas will seek metro Omaha House seat
Sen. Tony Vargas will seek metro Omaha House seat

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha announced Tuesday that he will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

Vargas, a former public school teacher and former member of the Omaha Public Schools Board, was re-elected to a second term in the Legislature in 2020 and serves on its budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

"Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care," Vargas said.

"They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more.

"And they deserve a world-class education no matter where they're born because, as my family can attest first-hand, education is the key to improving your life."

Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary contest, previously announced that she will seek the 2nd District House nomination in 2022.

Bacon, after considering a possible gubernatorial bid, will be a candidate for a fourth term in the House.

A wild card in next year's battle in the highly competitive district, composed of Omaha and Douglas County along with a rural swath of Sarpy County, is the approaching redistricting decisions that will be made by a special session of the Legislature in September following receipt of final 2020 census figures. 

A Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature is positioned to control those decisions.

Vargas represents a legislative district that encompasses downtown Omaha and much of southeastern Omaha, which includes a large Latino population. His parents immigrated to the United States from Peru and he was born in New York City. 

In the Legislature, Vargas has been an outspoken voice in support of legislation to provide more safety protections for meat processing workers who work shoulder to shoulder on fast-moving production lines, most recently seeking additional protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Vargas' father, Antonio, died in New York after a long battle with the virus in 2020.

Tony Vargas

Tony Vargas

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

