Sen. Tony Vargas will seek metro Omaha House seat

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha announced Tuesday that he will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon.
Vargas, a former public school teacher and former member of the Omaha Public Schools Board, was re-elected to a second term in the Legislature in 2020 and serves on its budget-writing Appropriations Committee.
"Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care," Vargas said.
"They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more.
"And they deserve a world-class education no matter where they're born because, as my family can attest first-hand, education is the key to improving your life."
Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary contest, previously announced that she will seek the 2nd District House nomination in 2022.
Bacon, after considering a possible gubernatorial bid, will be a candidate for a fourth term in the House.
A wild card in next year's battle in the highly competitive district, composed of Omaha and Douglas County along with a rural swath of Sarpy County, is the approaching redistricting decisions that will be made by a special session of the Legislature in September following receipt of final 2020 census figures.
A Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature is positioned to control those decisions.
Vargas represents a legislative district that encompasses downtown Omaha and much of southeastern Omaha, which includes a large Latino population. His parents immigrated to the United States from Peru and he was born in New York City.
In the Legislature, Vargas has been an outspoken voice in support of legislation to provide more safety protections for meat processing workers who work shoulder to shoulder on fast-moving production lines, most recently seeking additional protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vargas' father, Antonio, died in New York after a long battle with the virus in 2020.
Lincoln and Nebraska results for the 2020 general election
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359,757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
