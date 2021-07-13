Sen. Tony Vargas will seek metro Omaha House seat

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha announced Tuesday that he will seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

Vargas, a former public school teacher and former member of the Omaha Public Schools Board, was re-elected to a second term in the Legislature in 2020 and serves on its budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

"Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care," Vargas said.

"They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more.

"And they deserve a world-class education no matter where they're born because, as my family can attest first-hand, education is the key to improving your life."

Alisha Shelton of Omaha, who finished third in the 2020 Democratic Senate primary contest, previously announced that she will seek the 2nd District House nomination in 2022.

Bacon, after considering a possible gubernatorial bid, will be a candidate for a fourth term in the House.