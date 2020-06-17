Sen. Adam Morfeld begins campaign early for Lancaster County attorney

"So there's a disconnect here," he said.

He would prosecute to ensure the public is protected, he said, but use more discretion in those cases in which the public is just mad about the crimes that have been committed.

"Prosecuting nonviolent offenses and putting everybody in prison doesn't always protect the public safety. And most importantly, it doesn't uphold seeking justice, which is the motto and mantra of every prosecutor," he said.

In 2019, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office filed close to 3,970 felony cases, 4,356 misdemeanor and infraction cases, and a little more than 500 juvenile law violations and infractions, most of those misdemeanors. The number of felony cases filed was up substantially from 2017, and misdemeanors and infractions down. Juvenile cases were also down, by nearly 200.

In addition to prosecution, the county attorney also acts as the county coroner and establishes paternity and collection of child support. The office handles the legal contracts for the county and various civil litigation in both state and federal court.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the spending budget for the office is $8.7 million.