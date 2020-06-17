Sen. Adam Morfeld begins campaign early for Lancaster County attorney

Election year 2022 is a bit of a distance in the future, but Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld says it's just the right time to start his campaign for Lancaster County attorney.
"I'm getting started early," Morfeld said. "And I think everybody knows that my campaign style is energetic."
Events of the past two weeks, with the killing of yet another African American by police and the protests and demands for reforms, pushed Morfeld to take action on his thinking about seeking the office of the county's chief prosecutor.
The beginnings of that push came from six years of sitting on the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, he said, and becoming convinced it's the elected officials on the local level who can make the most difference on criminal justice reform.
"I think that now more than ever people understand the county attorney and prosecutor's role in criminal justice reform," he said.
Seeking justice and protecting constitutional rights could be done in a way that hasn't been done in a long time in Lancaster County, said Morfeld, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
That includes:
* Ending cash bail for minor, nonviolent offenses, with some exceptions for flight risks, which would alleviate the pressure on the Lancaster County jail, which is quickly filling up.
* Putting a stop to charging nonviolent drug residue cases as Class IV felonies, which can carry a possible punishment of up to two years in prison and 12-month post-release supervision and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
* Adding a public advocate position to the office to act as an ombudsman.
* Bringing accountability and transparency to the office.
* Using savings from reducing the load of offenders in the county jail to expand problem-solving courts and end the backlog on sex assault rape kit tests.
A year ago, DNA evidence in 353 rape kits in the county, collected since 2004, remained untested, but at that time, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said his department would begin analyzing them.
Rape kits in all cases where the victim doesn't know the identity of the rapist are tested. Untested kits are those in which the alleged offender was known to the victim, and testing would not render an answer on whether sex was nonconsensual.
Morfeld said that as a member of the Judiciary Committee he's listened to county attorneys in the state refuse to acknowledge they have a role in prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform.
For years, the crime rate has been down in Nebraska, and yet its jails and prisons keep filling up.
"So there's a disconnect here," he said.
He would prosecute to ensure the public is protected, he said, but use more discretion in those cases in which the public is just mad about the crimes that have been committed.
"Prosecuting nonviolent offenses and putting everybody in prison doesn't always protect the public safety. And most importantly, it doesn't uphold seeking justice, which is the motto and mantra of every prosecutor," he said.
In 2019, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office filed close to 3,970 felony cases, 4,356 misdemeanor and infraction cases, and a little more than 500 juvenile law violations and infractions, most of those misdemeanors. The number of felony cases filed was up substantially from 2017, and misdemeanors and infractions down. Juvenile cases were also down, by nearly 200.
In addition to prosecution, the county attorney also acts as the county coroner and establishes paternity and collection of child support. The office handles the legal contracts for the county and various civil litigation in both state and federal court.
For fiscal year 2019-20, the spending budget for the office is $8.7 million.
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon was unopposed in 2018 when he was elected. A longtime attorney in the county office, he had been appointed earlier that year to fill the position when Joe Kelly was nominated to become Nebraska's U.S. district attorney.
Morfeld, 34, is an attorney but has never been a prosecutor, as most county attorneys have been.
"I think experience comes in lots of different forms," he said.
As somebody who has served on the Judiciary Committee for six years, which has jurisdiction over criminal justice issues, he said, he is highly knowledgeable of criminal codes and has the qualifications to go before the court. He's helped pass numerous laws related to criminal justice reform.
He also is the executive director and founder of Civic Nebraska.
Morfeld said he will be making thousands of calls during his campaign and knocking on doors.
He believes people are ready for a change.
Part of that change, he said, is how people feel about medical marijuana. Morfeld favors legalization and has led the charge with Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart on getting the question on the 2020 ballot.
