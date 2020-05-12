Sasse wins big; Bolz challenges Fortenberry

In working to address the coronavirus pandemic, Fortenberry has said his goal will be to protect the nation's health care system, families and small businesses.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday night after her victory was secured, Bolz said: "What we need is confidence and belief in one another, that our goodness and ingenuity will prevail, that today's challenges don't have to be tomorrow's struggles, that instead they can be a part of our story of overcoming adversity, changing for the better and continuing to build our collective American Dream."

Fortenberry issued a statement declaring that "together we're working non-stop, particularly during this crisis, to protect health care, fight COVID-19 and support Nebraska families, farmers and small businesses."

Metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District is always closely contested and there will be added attention by both parties in November as their top-of-the-ticket candidates battle in the district for one of Nebraska's five presidential electoral votes.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon will be seeking a third term in November and a Bacon-Eastman contest will be a rematch of the 2018 race.