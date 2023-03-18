Age: 61

Occupation: Airline pilot

Political party: Republican

Address: 8529 Chaparral Circle

Website: None

Why are you running for Lincoln Airport Authority?

I’m running for Airport Authority because I’m truly interested in what I can contribute to the community as well as grow future growth for the airport.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I possess operational and managerial experience with over 34 years of knowledge and networking with associated businesses.

What do you think the main issues are for the Lincoln Airport in the next decade?

I think the main issues for the airport are diversity in service, not only commercial but freight services that can benefit Lincoln.

As the airport struggles to recover from the loss of passengers and air service during the pandemic, what do you think a reasonable goal is in terms of attracting new and/or expanded service?

Reasonable goals for the Lincoln Airport are attracting established service for the capital city not only for the business community's convenience, but also for the leisure traveler.

Do you think the airport’s industrial park is being utilized to its full potential? If not, what would you change or improve?

I think there is room for improvement to expand the airport utilization of the previously mentioned services. I’m in favor of all viable avenues for restoring pre-pandemic service.

What if any changes would you make in how the airport operates and/or markets itself?

Reaching out to major as well as leisure airline carriers and marketing the untapped market of our capital city community that it so desperately needs.