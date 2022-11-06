Roe the Vote: Pro-abortion candidates and advocates gather for final pre-election rally

Congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks joined other pro-choice candidates, elected officials and Lincoln residents at the Capitol Sunday afternoon in a last-minute attempt to rally voters before Tuesday's election.

"We have got to show up," Pansing Brooks said to more than 200 supporters gathered at the foot of the Capitol, filling the sidewalk from the bottom of the stairs to the edge of the street with signs reading "My body, my choice" and "Women's rights are human rights."

"Everyone has to show up for this. This is our moment — this is the moment that we all have to gather together, collaborate and vote," she said. "Our freedoms are at stake."

Speeches and music echoed down the empty mall, audible from more than three blocks away.

Other speakers included legislative candidates James Michael Bowers, Cori Villegas, Sarah Slattery, Danielle Conrad and Jane Raybould. In addition, Sen. Megan Hunt; gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood, Adam Morfeld, a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney, were on hand.