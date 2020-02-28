Restaurateur to challenge appointed commissioner on Lancaster County Board in 2020 election

A Lincoln restaurateur will run against an appointed commissioner this fall to represent northwest Lancaster County on the County Board.
Eric Underwood of Malcolm has filed for the District 2 seat that Commissioner Christa Yoakum occupies.
Underwood, who co-owns and runs Rodizio Grill in the Haymarket, is the only Republican to file for the seat that a Democrat has held since 2016.
The 40-year-old who serves on the Haymarket Board of Directors said he's running for election to the board to listen and represent the residents of the district and help address the county's ongoing budget challenges.
"Repairing or replacing rural roads and bridges are a top priority for my district, as well as giving a defining voice to farmers and agriculture," Underwood said. "Those will be my top priorities."
Republican Larry Hudkins had held the District 2 seat for 30 years before he opted not to seek reelection, and Democrat Jennifer Brinkman won the seat.
A panel of county officials appointed Yoakum to the seat last June after Brinkman left the board to serve as chief of staff in the Lincoln Mayor's Office.
The race is the only contested County Board race thus far.
Commissioner Roma Amundson, a Republican, is unopposed in her bid to represent southeast Lancaster County's District 4 for a third term. The filing deadline is Monday.
Underwood graduated from Malcolm High School in 1997, then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to his campaign bio.
Before he franchised Rodizio Grill, Underwood founded Aces House of Cuisine and had also served as the general manager of Skeeter Barnes' Lincoln location, the bio said.
Underwood and his wife, Keri, have five children ages 2 to 12.
"We are so fortunate to live in Lancaster County because it is such a great place to work and raise a family," he said in the news release. "I want to make sure it stays that way.”
