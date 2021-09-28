Redistricting sharply reshuffles Lincoln legislative districts

The Legislature sent its high-profile congressional and legislative redistricting proposals on their way Tuesday to near-certain enactment after Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln raised strong objections to a revised legislative plan that he said carves up Lincoln, breaking its bond of community interest.

Hansen said the proposal would assign some of the city's core areas to rural districts that extend almost to the Iowa and Kansas borders.

That plan, he said, appears to be "trying to split the city of Lincoln."

After arguing for a motion to send the plan back to the Redistricting Committee for further adjustment during the morning session, Hansen withdrew his proposal following a lunch break.

"I am deeply unhappy," he said during a brief interview just off the floor of the Legislature minutes after withdrawing his proposal. "Lincoln got left out of the process" of adjusting proposed legislative districts at the end.

"I think we're stuck," he said, "short of destroying the special session."

Hansen wasn't the only senator unhappy with Tuesday's results.