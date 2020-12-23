Recall organizers say they've come up short, raise possibility of second recall drive

Opponents of the recall have called it a divisive, unnecessary measure bred out of opposition to the mask mandate.

Organizers needed at least 21,652 valid signatures to trigger a recall election for Gaylor Baird, 4,864 signatures for Bowers, 8,009 for Meginnis, 5,362 for Raybould and 2,495 for Ward, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.

On Wednesday morning, LNK Recall said no matter whether its petitions succeeded, the signature gathering effort exerted pressure on city policymakers who the organizers feel have overstepped their bounds or abdicated their duties during the pandemic.

In a news release, LNK Recall claimed credit for the end of unpopular health directives that paused youth sports and mandated early bar closures or shutdowns even though the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not relax those restrictions early and Health Director Pat Lopez said the measures helped bring coronavirus transmission down.

“We've done a lot to push back on what seems to be an attack on small business by the mayor,” Lyon said in the release. “Arbitrary mandates have been exposed and reversed and a clear message has been sent to City Council that Lincoln expects more from them. We expect them to do their job.”