Recall organizers come up short, say focus will shift to city election

The effort was the first organized recall effort in years, and the county had not had a successful recall since 2000, when controversy on the now-defunct Rokeby School Board led voters to recall a board member.

LNK Recall organizers kicked off their signature gathering on the steps of City Hall, held sign-and-drive events and found favor with some restaurants and bars before garnering the backing of comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

"In the end, they couldn't 'git 'er done,'" Bowers tweeted.

Entering the final week, the Lancaster County Republican Party threw its support behind the effort, in part as a springboard for the spring City Council elections.

On Wednesday morning, LNK Recall said the signature gathering effort still succeeded because it exerted pressure on city policymakers who the organizers feel have overstepped their bounds or abdicated their duties during the pandemic.

LNK Recall claimed credit for the end of unpopular health directives that paused youth sports and mandated early bar closures or shutdowns even though Health Director Pat Lopez said the measures helped bring transmission of the coronavirus down.