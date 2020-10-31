Rabble Media project seeks to mobilize Nebraska's youngest voters

Akwani and the rest of the project team are all part of Gen Z, she said, which means they know how the age group communicates and can create relevant messaging for them. Communicating to a younger audience meant focusing on digital and social media communication, she said, which also worked well during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our idea was to talk to Gen Z ... in our own language,” she said. “Which is primarily digital and on social media.”

Project intern Isabel Delany worked with social media influencers to help promote the campaign and said the content was all designed to appeal to Gen Z's personality.

“Just the way that we created content and videos, it was more fun and young and bright and just for Generation Z to more connect with,” she said.

One of the first things the project published was a quiz that pairs a voter’s political identity with an iconic Nebraska symbol such as a meadowlark or the Platte River, Akwani said. The project also includes articles and videos featuring young community leaders sharing why they think it's important to vote.