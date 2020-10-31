Rabble Media project seeks to mobilize Nebraska's youngest voters

“Get in, loser — we’re voting this election.”
That's one of the messages the NE Young Voters project told Generation Z Nebraskans on social media this fall. Gen Z is the term used to describe those born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s.
Through youth-focused messaging, the project by Rabble Media has aimed to educate 18- to 24-year-old Nebraskans about voting and encourage them to participate.
Rabble Media is part of Rabble Mill, a local nonprofit that includes The Bay, Hear Nebraska and Skate for Change. Rabble Media focuses on topics such as skateboarding, music, art and most recently civil engagement. The NE Young Voters project is also a partnership with The Union for Contemporary Arts in Omaha and the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table.
The project's team has focused on sharing its message through digital platforms, including a website and Rabble Media’s social media accounts.
Registering to vote and requesting mail-in ballots were the project's initial topics. More recent content has focused on how to correctly fill out mail-in ballots and return them.
As Election Day draws closer and the deadline to register to vote has passed, the campaign is doubling down on ensuring registered voters either return their mail-in ballot or show up to the polls, according to project coordinator Odochi Akwani.
Akwani and the rest of the project team are all part of Gen Z, she said, which means they know how the age group communicates and can create relevant messaging for them. Communicating to a younger audience meant focusing on digital and social media communication, she said, which also worked well during the pandemic.
“Our idea was to talk to Gen Z ... in our own language,” she said. “Which is primarily digital and on social media.”
Project intern Isabel Delany worked with social media influencers to help promote the campaign and said the content was all designed to appeal to Gen Z's personality.
“Just the way that we created content and videos, it was more fun and young and bright and just for Generation Z to more connect with,” she said.
One of the first things the project published was a quiz that pairs a voter’s political identity with an iconic Nebraska symbol such as a meadowlark or the Platte River, Akwani said. The project also includes articles and videos featuring young community leaders sharing why they think it's important to vote.
Not all of the content has been digital, as the campaign has also distributed stickers and signs to promote the campaign. All of the content is also in both English and Spanish, which Akwani said was an important part of ensuring the campaign was accessible.
In past years, Gen Z hasn't showed up in high numbers to vote in Nebraska, but this campaign is hoping to change that.
“I think it's important for us as Gen Z to still have our voices heard in civics, because we are the future,” Akwani said. “We'll be here, living out what's happening in government and in our local communities, so it's important that what we have in mind is played out in policy.”
Rabble Mill co-executive director and co-founder Andrew Norman said he hopes getting young people to vote will lead them to be civically involved throughout their lives.
“We want Nebraska youth to understand the power they hold when they work together,” he said.
