Professor, businesswoman who came to Lincoln as refugee running for City Council

A woman who settled in Lincoln as a child refugee and has become a psychology teacher and pharmacy technician will run for Lincoln City Council this spring.

Elina Newman, a 36-year-old registered nonpartisan, said she believes her varied life experience and career background along with her determination make her the right candidate for one of the three at-large seats up for grabs.

"These are unprecedented times, and people want to be heard," Newman said. "I am the vehicle that people can use to be heard."

Born in Azerbaijan, Newman fled the central Asian country with her family when she was about 5 because of land and religious disputes, she said.

Her family went to Moscow and ultimately came to Lincoln in 1993 as refugees.

Newman works as a pharmacy technician, teaches psychology at Southeast Community College and pharmacy technician classes online and runs an editing business, she said.

She believes she can provide the council valuable insight as a refugee, a small-business owner, an educator, a health care professional and a concealed carry permit holder.