Presidential candidates identified for Nebraska’s primary ballot
Nebraska has set its May 12 presidential primary ballot to include eight Democratic candidates, two Republicans and six Libertarians.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced the candidates:

* Republican Party: Donald J. Trump, Bill Weld.

* Democratic Party: Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.

* Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh.

Nebraska law requires the secretary of state to place candidates on the primary ballot who are recognized nationally as presidential candidates. Evnen said his office also conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties.

The candidates have until March 10 to ask him to remove their name from the ballot and March 12 is the last day for partisan presidential candidates who are not listed to file for the primary via petition.

The deadline to certify the statewide ballot is March 20.

