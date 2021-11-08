Poll workers needed for 2022-23 election cycle

Polling booths at Southview Baptist Church on primary Election Day earlier this year.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Election Day poll workers are needed for the 2022-23 election cycle, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively.
According to a news release, more than 1,100 people are needed for 198 precincts in the county. They must be a registered voter of Lancaster County and able to work Election Day from 7 a.m. to about 8 p.m., as well as attend training before Election Day.
Workers should have good eyesight, good hearing and be able to sit for an extended period of time.
Shively said Election Day workers receive civil leave protection, meaning employers must allow an employee time off to serve as a poll worker without the loss of personal or holiday pay, leave or any other penalties for their absence.
They will receive minimum wage for the hours they work, plus a stipend for attending training.
Those interested in working as a poll worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission.
Photos: Election Day in Lincoln
Democrats Election Day, 11.3
Biden/Harris supporters Caleb Rohrer (left) and Stephanie Wright wave to honking cars at 10th and P streets Tuesday. In lieu of having a typical election watch party, Democrats had "visibility" events at locations in Lincoln.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Election judge Jana Singleton (left) explains the ballot to voter Trey Stephens at Belmont Recreation Center on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Voters head into Humann Elementary School to cast their ballots in the general election Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Voters wait in line at Humann Elementary School to check in and fill out their ballots in the general election Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Trey Stephens accepts his ballot for the general election at Belmont Recreation Center, where two precincts were voting, on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Voters at Humann Elementary School fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
Janet Rice fills out her ballot in the general election at Belmont Recreation Center on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
General Election 2020
A steady stream of voters at Humann Elementary School check in and fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
Seward County resident Molly Dickinson traveled Tuesday to her polling place at "J" Township Town Hall in Ruby on her horse Earl.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
People vote at the "J" Township Town Hall in Seward County on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
Seward County poll worker Tanya Williams works with voter Jordan Tieken, 22, at the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
Seward County resident Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
Molly and David Dickinson ride back home after voting in Seward County on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
Seward County poll worker Geraldine Sleight checks in Wade Mathis at a polling place in Ruby at "J" Township Town Hall on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rural Voting, 11.3
RUBY, NEB. - 11/03/2020 - Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Democrats Election Day, 11.3
Marcia Wallen, a supporter of congressional candidate Kate Bolz, waves to cars at the intersection of 48th and O streets on Tuesday. In lieu of a typical election party, Democrats had "visibility" events at locations in Lincoln.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
