Poll workers needed for 2022-23 election cycle

Election Day poll workers are needed for the 2022-23 election cycle, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively.

According to a news release, more than 1,100 people are needed for 198 precincts in the county. They must be a registered voter of Lancaster County and able to work Election Day from 7 a.m. to about 8 p.m., as well as attend training before Election Day.

Workers should have good eyesight, good hearing and be able to sit for an extended period of time.

Shively said Election Day workers receive civil leave protection, meaning employers must allow an employee time off to serve as a poll worker without the loss of personal or holiday pay, leave or any other penalties for their absence.

They will receive minimum wage for the hours they work, plus a stipend for attending training.

Those interested in working as a poll worker should contact the Lancaster County Election Commission.

