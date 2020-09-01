Political newcomer announces run for Lincoln City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A political newcomer and issues advocate who has the backing of a host of current and former Republican leaders in Nebraska will run for Lincoln City Council.

Mary Hilton on Tuesday announced her intention to seek one of the three at-large seats on the council in the spring 2021 election.

"Fighting for policies that promote economic freedom, individual liberty and responsibility, and the peace and security of Lincoln’s neighborhoods will be my priorities on the City Council,” Hilton said in a news release.

“I love the city of Lincoln, and I believe that with common-sense spending, strong support for public safety and law enforcement, and continued investment in our roads and infrastructure, Lincoln will continue to be a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Hilton is the first candidate to declare for the 2021 city election.

Council members Roy Christensen, a Republican, and Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington, both Democrats, hold the three at-large council seats on the officially nonpartisan body.

Washington was appointed by the council to fill the seat vacated when Leirion Gaylor Baird became mayor in 2019.