Planning commissioner announces run for Lincoln City Council

A Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner has thrown his name in the race for an at-large seat on the Lincoln City Council next spring.

Tom Beckius announced his plans to run for one of the three seats up for grabs in May 2021, becoming the third candidate to declare for the election.

The 40-year-old registered Democrat owns and runs Nebraska Brokerage, which works in the real estate and construction industries, according to a news release.

Beckius has served on the Planning Commission since 2017.

“Lincoln needs dedicated leaders who have the skills to build a safe community and keep our city strong and successful for years to come," Beckius said in a news release. "My record demonstrates my commitment and ability to do just that.”

If elected, Beckius would prioritize public safety, city streets, economic development and ensuring the quality of life for Lincoln’s children, his release said.

“Lincoln wins when everyone thrives," he said. "I will work hard to ensure our families, schools, businesses, churches and nonprofit communities always prosper."