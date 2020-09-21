 Skip to main content
Planning commissioner announces run for Lincoln City Council
A Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner has thrown his name in the race for an at-large seat on the Lincoln City Council next spring.

Tom Beckius announced his plans to run for one of the three seats up for grabs in May 2021, becoming the third candidate to declare for the election.

Tom Beckius

Tom Beckius

The 40-year-old registered Democrat owns and runs Nebraska Brokerage, which works in the real estate and construction industries, according to a news release. 

Beckius has served on the Planning Commission since 2017. 

Madsen's GM running for seat on Lincoln City Council in 2021

“Lincoln needs dedicated leaders who have the skills to build a safe community and keep our city strong and successful for years to come," Beckius said in a news release. "My record demonstrates my commitment and ability to do just that.”

If elected, Beckius would prioritize public safety, city streets, economic development and ensuring the quality of life for Lincoln’s children, his release said. 

“Lincoln wins when everyone thrives," he said. "I will work hard to ensure our families, schools, businesses, churches and nonprofit communities always prosper."

In recent years, Beckius has also served on the boards of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group.

Political newcomer announces run for Lincoln City Council

And, this year, he was part of the Great Schools for Great Kids committee that lobbied to pass the 2020 Lincoln Public Schools bond, the release said.

A lifelong Lincoln resident, Beckius is married and has one stepdaughter. 

Beckius has the backing of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln City Council members Tammy Ward and James Michael Bowers and Nebraska State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, according to the release. 

Beckius applied for the vacant at-large seat Gaylor Baird left when she became mayor in May 2019, but the council selected another Planning Commissioner, Sändra Washington, for the appointment. 

Washington and fellow at-large council members Bennie Shobe and Roy Christensen are expected to run next spring.

Former police station identified as preferred site for StarTran bus center
You'll pay 5% more for an ambulance in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

