Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney

Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January.

Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any one-on-one debates, instead focusing his interactions with voters in town hall meetings across the state.

"That is what has equipped me to be the governor of the great state of Nebraska, and together we can have a great impact on this state," Pillen said, noting the energy in the room filled with supporters at the Cornhusker Marriott in downtown Lincoln.

Pillen, a pork producer from Columbus who emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary, led Democrat Carol Blood by a 59%-37% margin in results posted at 11:45 p.m.

CNN called the race for Pillen as he addressed supporters. Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Flood took control of the race for the 1st District House seat as more votes came in from rural areas.

Flood, who edged Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election this summer, led the 1st District race with 57% of the vote. In Omaha's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Don Bacon led Democrat Tony Vargas with 51.3% of the vote.

Locally, the race for Lancaster County Attorney emerged as the most hotly contested local campaign.

In partial results posted at 10:10 p.m., Democrat Adam Morfeld led incumbent Republican Pat Condon with 52.6% of the vote.

In the race for sheriff, Republican Terry Wagner, a seven-term incumbent, emerged with a comfortable lead over challenger Jay Pitts. Democrat Dan Nolte held the lead in his bid to unseat County Assessor Rob Ogden.

In Lincoln Legislative districts, George Dungan (District 26), Jane Raybould (District 28) and Danielle Conrad (District 46) held leads.

In statewide ballot measures, results at 9:50 favored the gradual increase of the minimum wage in Nebraska and charging the Legislature with writing a voter ID law in next year's session.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.