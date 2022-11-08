Pillen addresses supporters as lead mounts in race for governor

Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January.

Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any one-on-one debates, instead focusing his interactions with voters in town hall meetings across the state.

"That is what has equipped me to be the governor of the great state of Nebraska, and together we can have a great impact on this state," Pillen said, noting the energy in the room filled with supporters at the Cornhusker Marriott in downtown Lincoln.

Pillen, a pork producer from Columbus who emerged from a hotly contested Republican primary, led Democrat Carol Blood by a 53%-44% margin in results posted at 9:50 p.m.

CNN called the race for Pillen as he addressed supporters. Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Meanwhile, the race for Congress in the state's 1st and 2nd districts were tight as vote tabulations continued.

Rep. Mike Flood, who edged Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election this summer, led the 1st District rematch by just more than 1,700 votes. In Omaha's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Tony Vargas led incumbent Republican Don Bacon by a narrow 20-vote margin.

Locally, the race for Lancaster County Attorney emerged as the most hotly contested local campaign.

In partial results posted at 9:15 p.m., Democrat Adam Morfeld led incumbent Republican Pat Condon with 57.1% of the vote.

In the race for sheriff, Democrat Jay Pitts maintained a slim lead over Republican Terry Wagner, a seven-term incumbent. Democrat Dan Nolte held the lead in his bid to unseat County Assessor Rob Ogden.

In statewide ballot measures, results at 9:50 favored the gradual increase of the minimum wage in Nebraska and charging the Legislature with writing a voter ID law in next year's session.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.