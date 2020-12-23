Petitions due today in effort to recall Lincoln mayor, council members

Organizers of the drive to recall Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four Lincoln City Council members have reached their 30-day signature-gathering deadline.
LNK Recall has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to turn in petitions at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office if organizers believe they surpassed the signature thresholds to initiate recall elections.
Announced in October, the initiative sought to remove Gaylor Baird and City Council members James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward over pandemic actions they have taken.
Opponents of the recall have called it a divisive, unnecessary measure bred out of opposition to the mask mandate.
Entering Wednesday, the initiative's spokesman, Samuel Lyon, had not specifically publicized how many signatures the organizers had collected since they received petitions Nov. 23.
"We're further off than where we'd like to be," Lyon told KLIN Radio Wednesday morning.
But he expected organizers to know by mid-afternoon Wednesday whether they would turn in the petitions for verification.
Organizers need at least 21,652 valid signatures to trigger a recall election for Gaylor Baird, 4,864 signatures for Bowers, 8,009 for Meginnis, 5,362 for Raybould and 2,495 for Ward, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.
On Wednesday morning, LNK Recall said no matter whether its petitions succeeded, the signature gathering effort exerted pressure on city policymakers who the organizers feel have overstepped their bounds or abdicated their duties during the pandemic.
In a news release, LNK Recall claimed credit for the end of unpopular health directives that paused youth sports and mandated early bar closures or shutdowns even though the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not relax those restrictions early and Health Director Pat Lopez said the measures helped bring coronavirus transmission down.
“We've done a lot to push back on what seems to be an attack on small business by the mayor,” Lyon said in the release Wednesday. “Arbitrary mandates have been exposed and reversed and a clear message has been sent to City Council that Lincoln expects more from them. We expect them to do their job.”
The recall also mobilized about 250 volunteers from varying political backgrounds, and they will remain engaged and looking to hold city government accountable, Lyon said.
"No matter what our final count is, whether we have to recall again, or move straight to the primaries and general elections, we've built a coalition that stands for the rights of Lincoln citizens and the Constitution,” Lyon said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.
Effort to recall Lincoln mayor, council members underway; opponents implore residents to decline to sign
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.