Olsson, Behmer win seats on Lincoln Airport Authority

Republican John Olsson and independent candidate Nicki Behmer were elected to the Lincoln Airport Authority on Tuesday.

The two, who finished first and second in April's primary, beat out Republican Tracy Refior and independent Jason Krueger. Olsson was the top vote-getter with 28,417, while Behmer was second with 22,393.

Olsson, a licensed pilot and professional engineer, and Behmer, a Realtor, have both said they support levying a property tax to pay for a nearly $55 million airport terminal expansion project, something that caused a bit of controversy during the campaign.

Current Airport Authority Chairman Nick Cusick asked Krueger, who finished fourth in the primary, if he would consider dropping out and endorsing Olsson and Behmer in an effort to decrease the likelihood that Refior would be elected.

Refior finished third in the balloting with 18,901 votes. Krueger was fourth with 11,855.

Refior and Krueger have both said that while they are not opposed to terminal renovations, they do not support using property taxes to pay for them.

Both Olsson and Behmer will serve unpaid six-year terms on the Airport Authority, which meets once a month and is responsible for managing the Lincoln Airport and its industrial park.

