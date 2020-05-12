New polling sites announced for Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About one-fifth of Lancaster County voters are being directed to new polling places Tuesday.

Most of the new sites are schools and have been changed because of elderly housing and long-term care facilities not being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lancaster Election Commissioner Dave Shively said the changes will affect about 35,000 of the 192,000 registered voters in Lancaster County.

Voters with questions can call the office, 402-441-7311.

Precinct, previous location, location for primary

10G01, Carriage Glen, Morley Elementary School, 6800 Monterey Drive.

11E06, Gateway Vista, Bethany Park shelter, 65th & Vine streets.

10C12, Gramercy Hill, Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive.

10H01, Grand Lodge at the Preserve, Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St.

10E08, Homestead Rehabilitation Center, Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St.

05C03, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St.

10F02, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St.