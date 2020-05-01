New polling sites announced for Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About one-fifth of Lancaster County voters are being directed to new polling places if they plan to cast their ballots in person on May 12.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively on Friday announced 32 new sites, many of them at public schools.

Most of the changes are due to elderly housing and long-term care facilities not being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shively said the changes will affect about 35,000 of the 192,000 registered voters in Lancaster County. Notices of the changes were mailed on Friday.

While most of these changes are temporary, a few will be permanent.

Shively said more than 79,000 voters had requested early vote ballots. If those voters receive a notice about their precinct changing, he said they should treat it as informational only.

Early voters must return their ballot to the Election Office by mail or at the office's drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 12. The office is at 601 N. 46th St.

He reminded voters that early ballots may not be returned to the voter’s polling location.

Voters with questions can call the office, 402-441-7311.