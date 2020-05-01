New polling sites announced for Lancaster County

About one-fifth of Lancaster County voters are being directed to new polling places if they plan to cast their ballots in person on May 12.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively on Friday announced 32 new sites, many of them at public schools.
Most of the changes are due to elderly housing and long-term care facilities not being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shively said the changes will affect about 35,000 of the 192,000 registered voters in Lancaster County. Notices of the changes were mailed on Friday.
While most of these changes are temporary, a few will be permanent.
Shively said more than 79,000 voters had requested early vote ballots. If those voters receive a notice about their precinct changing, he said they should treat it as informational only.
Early voters must return their ballot to the Election Office by mail or at the office's drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 12. The office is at 601 N. 46th St.
He reminded voters that early ballots may not be returned to the voter’s polling location.
Voters with questions can call the office, 402-441-7311.
City Hall: Lancaster County poised for largest primary election turnout since vote on Pinnacle Bank Arena
Precinct, previous location, location for primary
10G01, Carriage Glen, Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive.
11E06, Gateway Vista, Bethany Park shelter, 65th & Vine streets.
10C12, Gramercy Hill, Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive.
10H01, Grand Lodge at the Preserve, Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St.
10E08, Homestead Rehabilitation Center, Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St.
05C03, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St.
10F02, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St.
01D07, North Gate Garden Estates, Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
01D08, North Gate Garden Estates, Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
09G08, Savannah Pines, Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane.
09H01, Savannah Pines, Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane.
10H08, Southlake Village Retirement Center, Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive.
10B05, Tabitha, Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St.
10F01, The Ambassador, Calvert Recreational Center, 4500 Stockwell St.
09G03, The Landing at Williamsburg, Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane.
10E01, The Legacy, Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St.
10D08, Van Dorn Villa, Lincoln Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St.
09H07, Yankee Hill Village, Cavett Elementary, 7701 S. 36th St.
11A01, Huntington Park Apartments, Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St.
10H05, Copple YMCA, Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive.
12A08, Capitol City Christian Church, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
12A09, Capitol City Christian Church, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
09F11, West Gate Bank, Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St.
10E10, West Gate Bank, Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St.
09H04, Madonna Proactive, Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd.
09G09, Madonna Proactive, Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd.
09G05, HighPointe apartments, Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane.
12B01, Cotner Center apartments, Brownell Elementary, 6000 Aylesworth Ave.
02C01, Willard Community Center, Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Ave.
01D04, The Walter apartments, Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.
01B00, The Bay, Lincoln Indian Center, 1100 Military Road.
05C01, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2011 S. 11th St.
07A00, Cedars Northbridge, ConnectioN Point, 1333 N. 33rd St.
07D02, Cedars Northbridge, ConnectioN Point, 1333 N. 33rd St.
10E11, Cedars, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
12A10, Capitol City Christian Church, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St.
Middle Creek, Denton Community Center, Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 N.W. 40th St.
