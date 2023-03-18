Age: 35

Occupation: Legislative aide

Political party: Democrat

Address: 225 N. Cotner Blvd, Apt. 304

Why are you running for Lincoln Airport Authority?

I’m running for Lincoln Airport Authority because I want people to have the same opportunity I did: to choose to live in Lincoln and know that they can travel anywhere. My goal as a board member is to build on our airport’s success and provide even more opportunities to keep Lincoln’s talent in Lincoln. Lincoln’s airport is essential to our community’s continued economic success and leads to spending in other sectors such as lodging, restaurants, retail, and entertainment.

What experience do you have that relates to the office you’re seeking?

I’ve had the opportunity to work in government and policy as a staff member in the office of Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar. I was a part of the successful effort to put the ballot question of expanded commercial air travel to a vote of the people. Now that the voters have approved the measure, I am committed to being a part of putting this new tool to work to expand more flights for Lincoln residents and businesses.

What do you think the main issues are for the Lincoln Airport in the next decade?

It is important that the Lincoln airport:

* Work to attract and retain commercial air service.

* Leverage the terminal renovation and expansion to attract new passengers and air services to LNK.

* Retain and grow LNK's business and military stakeholders.

As the airport struggles to recover from the loss of passengers and air service during the pandemic, what do you think a reasonable goal is in terms of attracting new and/or expanded service?

Adding air service is my priority. The board and staff should work tirelessly to attract commercial air service by utilizing all the tools at its disposal as well as working with community partners. My focus will be on providing more opportunities for business and commuter travel.

Do you think the airport’s industrial park is being utilized to its full potential? If not, what would you change or improve?

The recent announcement by Timpte Inc. to build a large, new manufacturing and warehouse building at the Lincoln Airport's industrial park is an exciting opportunity for LNK and supports Lincoln’s economy. As a member of the board, I will prioritize attracting business projects like this.

What if any changes would you make in how the airport operates and/or markets itself?

I would like travelers to consider LNK first. To make that a reality, the airport must offer passengers more flights and greater opportunities.