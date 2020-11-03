'More than I've ever seen': Voting precincts reporting high turnout early Tuesday

"One of my votes went the other way than it typically would have," she said.

At the Belmont Recreation Center, home to two north Lincoln precincts, Victor Cole said there was one person who brought him to the polls Tuesday, and kept him waiting for about 20 minutes: Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.

"I believe he can bring unity back to the country," said Cole, an immigrant to the U.S. from Nigeria who was voting for the first time.

A few spots behind Cole, in a line that snaked through the Rec Center's lobby and into the gymnasium, Tom and Sharon Smith said they were voting to support Trump, the incumbent Republican president.

"I don't want them to get Biden in there and all of a sudden decide he's incapable and put (vice presidential nominee Kamala) Harris in," said Tom Smith, a Vietnam veteran who served with the Navy at the Gulf of Tonkin. "So I'm putting my vote in."

The Smiths, who were voting at the Belmont precinct for the second time since moving back to Lincoln from Arizona in 2016, said they anticipated long lines on Tuesday.

They said they were also supporting the trio of measures that would allow casino gambling at horse tracks in Nebraska, and to collect taxes from each.