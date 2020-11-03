'More than I've ever seen': Voting precincts reporting high turnout early Tuesday

When the doors opened at Humann Elementary precisely at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the morning of the general election, voters were waiting.
A crowd had already formed outside the school at 6720 Rockwood Lane, said Chad Lunders, where voters from the Cripple Creek and Williamsburg neighborhoods were assigned to vote.
But unlike the casual stream of voters he would typically welcome when running the polling place at Savannah Pines Retirement Community, or the trickle of in-person voters seen during the May primary, Lunders said he was surprised at the early turnout on Election Day.
"It was just a mob of people," he said. "This is, by far, more than I've ever seen."
Other precincts across Lincoln also saw long lines as polls opened on Tuesday, the final day voters could cast ballots for everything from legislative races to the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
One of those voters -- Megan King -- said she looked forward to casting a ballot in-person at Humann Elementary.
"Number one, it's nice to get out of the house," King said. "And it's a good feeling to exercise your right to vote in person, that you made it out and you're making a difference."
As opposed to previous years where she voted along party lines, King said she took more time to understand the candidates and their positions before going to the polls.
"One of my votes went the other way than it typically would have," she said.
At the Belmont Recreation Center, home to two north Lincoln precincts, Victor Cole said there was one person who brought him to the polls Tuesday, and kept him waiting for about 20 minutes: Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.
"I believe he can bring unity back to the country," said Cole, an immigrant to the U.S. from Nigeria who was voting for the first time.
A few spots behind Cole, in a line that snaked through the Rec Center's lobby and into the gymnasium, Tom and Sharon Smith said they were voting to support Trump, the incumbent Republican president.
"I don't want them to get Biden in there and all of a sudden decide he's incapable and put (vice presidential nominee Kamala) Harris in," said Tom Smith, a Vietnam veteran who served with the Navy at the Gulf of Tonkin. "So I'm putting my vote in."
The Smiths, who were voting at the Belmont precinct for the second time since moving back to Lincoln from Arizona in 2016, said they anticipated long lines on Tuesday.
They said they were also supporting the trio of measures that would allow casino gambling at horse tracks in Nebraska, and to collect taxes from each.
"We're for it; we need to keep the money here," Sharon Smith said.
Jean Gerlach, the director of the Belmont Rec Center since 1993, said the early turnout on Tuesday was bigger than she could remember.
"This is a first for us," Gerlach said. "It's encouraging."
Polls in Nebraska will remain open through 8 p.m.
