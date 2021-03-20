Michael Patestas

To examine information, put forth by scientific experts, that allows our students/parents/teachers to return to school safely. Surveying our constituents to find out "how we can make their experience better at LPS." The COVID-19 has not discriminated, it effected everyone's family. We need to return to our normal daily lifestyle. Then, to assess the survey results to determine the academic and mental health needs. Provide an educated solution to meet the needs.

LPS’ state aid allocation decreased significantly last year and is expected to do so again this year. What do you see as the biggest budget priorities and where should the district make cuts if necessary?

The biggest budget priority should be taking care of LPS' frontline workers, the teachers. Remember, COVID-19 affected teachers, too. Meeting their needs will only improve the educational process and experience for students at LPS. Making budget cuts is never easy. But, regarding cuts, maybe we should look toward some administrators, in upper management, that make salaries in the top 1% of the state.

The district has embarked on efforts to better address equity issues, a focus that began before the Black Lives Matters protests but has intensified since then. What are the best ways for the district to further that work and ensure educational equity for all students?