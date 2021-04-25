Meet the candidates: Tom Beckius

Tom Beckius was 3 or 4 years old when he had his first brush with politics.

The budding entrepreneur, who lived in a house near 15th and B streets with his mom and three older siblings, spent his mornings on the front porch hawking M&Ms from a homemade stand to a jogger who regularly ran by his house.

The jogger, as it happens, was Bob Kerrey, the governor of Nebraska who lived roughly six blocks away and made enough headlines with actress Debra Winger that even a preschooler knew a movie star was hanging out at the governor’s mansion.

It would be more than three decades before Beckius dipped his toes in politics again, this time as an at-large City Council candidate, but those early years stuck with him.

It wasn’t the lure of politics so much as the beginnings of his affection for the city where he’s lived for all but six months of his 41 years. He attended the daycare just across the alley in Trinity United Methodist Church — a mainstay of Lincoln’s early childhood education that is still there, along with at least one of Beckius’ teachers.