For Justin Carlson, after years of volunteer and community service in the Lincoln community, running for Lincoln City Council felt like a natural next step.

"I've tried to think if there were any eureka moments, and there weren't," Carlson said. "It really triggered more collectively. It just felt right."

Born and raised in south Lincoln's District 3, Carlson attended Prescott Elementary, Irving Middle School and Lincoln High School before graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a business degree.

After graduation, Carlson worked for State Farm Insurance for almost a decade and then as a financial adviser for another nine years before joining the University of Nebraska Foundation as the Director of Development, focusing on the College of Engineering.

"Growing up in Lincoln, I've always been one of those people who's super involved in the community," Carlson said. "I would say what I hear most often is, 'Finally, I've been waiting for you to run.'"

Carlson, 48, has served on the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, including two terms as chairman; as secretary of the Lincoln Parks Foundation board of directors; on the board of the Community Services Fund of Nebraska and more.

From his time in various volunteer positions, Carlson said he's learned to balance having a bold vision with incorporating the voices of the community.

"I think Lincoln is in a great place right now, and there's so much potential for what's next," Carlson said. "It's time to rally up the community, both parties and everyone together for things that are practical and things we need to set our community apart to be the best city, the best municipality we can be."

Politics first piqued Carlson's interest when he began volunteering with the Lancaster County Democratic Party, where he ended up as chairman and received both the Kathleen Fahey and Patriot awards.

And for Carlson, this is it. When he heard Jane Raybould announce plans to run for the Nebraska Legislature, leaving the City Council position open, he knew it was time to take the next step.

"I don't have these big delusions of grandeur for future office or anything like that," he said. "I just want to be a good city council person for Lincoln."

Carlson said he isn't approaching the position with a particular issue in mind or problem he wants to solve. His passion lies with citizens' accessibility to elected officials and creating an approachable atmosphere on the council.

"I'm optimistic about Lincoln's future," he said. "We need to look at what we're aspiring to be and the direction we're heading … we need to continue to dream big for Lincoln and look for what's next."