Watching the news during the summer of 2020, Elina Newman found herself reliving the trauma of fleeing her home country through images and videos of the Black Lives Matter protests.

"The broken windows, the fire, all of that brought back what my family fled," Newman said. "That's where I realized that I have a different perspective on things that not a lot of people have in our leadership right now, especially on the council. We don’t have representation from immigrants and refugees, we don’t have perspective from people who fled trauma."

Then 9-year-old Newman arrived in Lincoln in 1993 after her family fled both the Armenian genocide and a threat on their lives in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"Lincoln has been my home since," she said. "This is all that I know."

Newman, 39, graduated from Lincoln Christian in 2002 and pursued post-graduate degrees in psychology — a bachelor's from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master's from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate from Northcentral University.

Since returning to Lincoln, she's served as an educator at a local college, a pharmacy technician and owner of a small business focusing on student success. Newman is also on the steering committee for the welcome plan for immigrants and refugees in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

"To me, City Council is just an extension of human service, an extension of what I already do on a daily basis," Newman said. "It's time to take it up a notch."

Before 2020, Newman had never been interested in politics. It wasn't something she paid attention to, and she never thought her career would take her onto the political stage.

Once she started watching the protests, Newman said she saw division and divisiveness across the country.

"That's the reason I’m running independent and nonpartisan," Newman said. "I want people to come together, I want people to interact with each other, I want people to have difficult discussions. … We need to be able to sit down and have conversations that are respectful and that will leave people feeling empowered and heard."

If we're going to have a discussion about the difference between apples and oranges, we first have to agree they're fruits, she said.

Coming from a country where she didn't have the opportunity for her voice to be heard, Newman is determined to bring all voices into the City Council chamber.

"There are a lot of countries where women are struggling to have a voice and make themselves heard, to do the bare minimum in society that we are able to do here," Newman said. "So I’m also looking at it from that perspective. For a lot of people like myself, this involvement, it’s why we came here."