Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Sändra Washington

The second time was in 1990, and she stayed, landing a job with the National Park Service’s regional office in Omaha as a community planner. Over the next 24 years she traveled to cities around the Midwest to work on outdoor recreation projects.

She retired in 2014 as associate regional director, taking a buyout but signing up as a volunteer immediately thereafter to see through several projects.

She got involved in Lincoln, too: working on trails and serving serving several terms on the Homestead Council, which later became the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. She was part of the parks and recreation advisory board.

Nineteen years ago, then-Mayor Don Wesley appointed her to the Planning Commission, but she found herself in the middle of a power struggle between the mayor’s office and the Lancaster County Board and wasn’t approved. In 2016, after she retired, then-Mayor Chris Beutler appointed her with no hint of controversy.

When Leirion Gaylor Baird was elected mayor in 2019, the six remaining council members chose Washington from a field of 24 candidates to fill the open at-large seat.

A couple of council members had asked her to consider applying, she said, and she talked it over with her family. She and her wife have a daughter, Bella, 15.