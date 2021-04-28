Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Sändra Washington

Sändra Washington’s path to Lincoln — and the City Council — took her down Ohio rivers and up Colorado mountain trails, to a music festival in Pennsylvania and to cities across the country that wanted trails and green space and river protections.
The journey began near Columbus, Ohio, where Washington and her twin sister grew up with parents who prioritized education and the outdoors — a mom who earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in music performance when her girls were still young, and a dad who served in the Marines and then got a civilian job with the Department of Defense.
Washington spent her first years on several acres with an apple orchard, open spaces and lots of extended family on land adjacent to property her aunt and uncle owned.
“It was kind of idyllic,” Washington said. When the land was condemned to make way for a state highway, her parents, aunt and uncle bought a triple lot on the edge of a nearby town called Worthington.
Their neighbors raised horses and chickens and ducks, and the Washington girls spent most of their time outside.
Her dad loved camping, and so they camped and traveled, a pastime that continued when Washington joined the Girl Scouts, the beginning of a lifelong association with the organization. The troop went on canoeing trips. They hiked. They camped in the snow. They rappelled.
“The girls in the troop, they were my friends. They were the kids I felt most comfortable with,” she said. “Sometimes (in high school) I brought my Girl Scout uniform to school to sell cookies out of my locker. I didn’t even realize what a nerd I was.”
She worked as a camp counselor, hiked the Continental Divide, and went on an international exchange to Brazil the year she graduated from high school.
The love of outdoors followed her to Ohio State University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in natural resources, and she continued her work with Girl Scouts, teaching environmental education, training leaders and helping run a world conference.
“I’m the geek who saved her money and as soon as lifetime memberships were offered I got one,” she said.
If a love of the outdoors and Girl Scouts are a theme running through Washington’s life, so is public service.
Her first job out of college was with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“I did that for five years, then met Deb and my life got rewritten,” she said.
She met the musician from Nebraska at a music festival in Pennsylvania, fell in love and came to Nebraska for the second time.
The first time she stopped at Beatrice's Homestead Monument with a school science club on its way to the Northern Rockies.
The second time was in 1990, and she stayed, landing a job with the National Park Service’s regional office in Omaha as a community planner. Over the next 24 years she traveled to cities around the Midwest to work on outdoor recreation projects.
She retired in 2014 as associate regional director, taking a buyout but signing up as a volunteer immediately thereafter to see through several projects.
She got involved in Lincoln, too: working on trails and serving serving several terms on the Homestead Council, which later became the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. She was part of the parks and recreation advisory board.
Nineteen years ago, then-Mayor Don Wesley appointed her to the Planning Commission, but she found herself in the middle of a power struggle between the mayor’s office and the Lancaster County Board and wasn’t approved. In 2016, after she retired, then-Mayor Chris Beutler appointed her with no hint of controversy.
When Leirion Gaylor Baird was elected mayor in 2019, the six remaining council members chose Washington from a field of 24 candidates to fill the open at-large seat.
A couple of council members had asked her to consider applying, she said, and she talked it over with her family. She and her wife have a daughter, Bella, 15.
“I went home and we talked about it and I said, 'You know, that would be a really good opportunity to take what I’ve learned and expand on it,'” she said.
Two years later, she’s seeking election to the seat, looking at ways to retain Lincoln's quality of life through her lens as a community planner.
“I’m interested in building relationships and community and neighborhoods so Lincoln is still a great city at 300,000.”
