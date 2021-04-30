Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Roy Christensen

By the time Roy Christensen was in second grade, he’d called six cities spanning two coasts home.
“I call my dad a professional student, and he was a vagabond back then.”
His dad’s education, and wandering spirit, took Christensen, his mom and siblings to another two cities, circling back to family in New York along the way, until, by his sophomore year in high school they’d landed in Pocatello, Idaho, where his dad was working at Idaho State University.
The young Christensen put his foot down.
“I made him promise not to move until I graduated from high school,” Christensen said. “The day of my high school graduation, I spent the day loading the U-Haul truck, and we moved to Birmingham, Alabama.”
Christensen seemed to have inherited some of his father’s wanderlust: After high school, his faith and a stint in the U.S. Army took him to South America, Germany and Maryland, and he touched down in three more states before finally finding himself in Lincoln in 1997.
Nearly a quarter-century later, he’s still here, and seeking a third term on the City Council, which he’ll tell you is a pretty good endorsement of Lincoln.
“In my experience, people make the place,” he said. “And by that standard, Lincoln, Nebraska, is as good or better than any place I’ve ever been. So here I am. I intend to stay. And so, you know, I’m American by birth and a Nebraskan by choice.”
But he squeezed a lot of experiences and geography into the 38 years before he made that choice.
Christensen was born in Washington, D.C., when his dad was working as a lab technician for the Food and Drug Administration. The family would move to cities in upstate New York — where his grandparents live — a couple of times, to Utah and Arizona, Indiana and Idaho and Alabama.
After high school, Christensen spent the next two years in South America on a mission for his church, Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
When he returned, he joined his parents, then in Flagstaff, Arizona, enrolled in college, got married and, in need of money, joined the college’s ROTC program.
He got one of 40 scholarships, earned his bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology — a path suggested by his dad, who'd become a speech pathologist — and the Army assigned him to the medical service corps in Germany for three years.
He and his wife had two children when they arrived in Germany, and three when Christensen was transferred to Maryland to the Medical Research Institute for Chemical Defense.
By 1990, he’d decided to leave the military and get a master’s degree in audiology, and he chose familiar territory: Pocatello, Idaho.
His first audiology job was in Yakima, Washington, where he hoped to buy his employer’s practice when he retired, until the man’s son decided to go into audiology.
The son of the vagabond was about to pull up stakes and plant them in Nebraska, though his first inkling of the place was from roughly 35,000 feet in the air.
On his way to an audiologist conference in Florida in October 1997, when a historic storm blanketed Lincoln in more than 13 inches of wet, heavy snow, the pilot told passengers to look out their windows.
“You’ll see Lincoln, Nebraska," he said. "Snowed under and out of power.’”
Three days later, Christensen flew home.
“The pilot says 'Look out the side of the aircraft and you’ll see Lincoln, Nebraska, snowed under and out of power,'” he said. “I thought, what a miserable place.”
The next morning, an audiologist in Manhattan, Kansas, called with a job possibility: a chance to open his own practice in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In December 1997, Christensen, his wife and five children moved to Lincoln, and he opened his own practice. The couple would have two more children here, the youngest of whom is 17, and — to date — become grandparents 13 times.
Once settled, Christensen joined service organizations, including the Lincoln Independent Business Association, where he served on a committee that met monthly with City Council members.
The self-described libertarian and Republican with some level of distrust of the government said he figured he had two options.
“When you have a distrust of government, you can either engage it or move away from it. And I'm not the kind of person to back off.”
When a councilman resigned because of job obligations, Christensen ran. He was elected in 2013.
He’s prioritized public safety and fiscally conservative policies to reduce city property taxes and hold the line on spending. Today's hyper-partisanship worries him, he said, but he wants to keep engaging.
“I think my main goal with Lincoln would be to make it such a wonderful place that my children who have moved away want to move back."
