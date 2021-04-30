Meet Lincoln City Council candidate Roy Christensen

By the time Roy Christensen was in second grade, he’d called six cities spanning two coasts home.

“I call my dad a professional student, and he was a vagabond back then.”

His dad’s education, and wandering spirit, took Christensen, his mom and siblings to another two cities, circling back to family in New York along the way, until, by his sophomore year in high school they’d landed in Pocatello, Idaho, where his dad was working at Idaho State University.

The young Christensen put his foot down.

“I made him promise not to move until I graduated from high school,” Christensen said. “The day of my high school graduation, I spent the day loading the U-Haul truck, and we moved to Birmingham, Alabama.”

Christensen seemed to have inherited some of his father’s wanderlust: After high school, his faith and a stint in the U.S. Army took him to South America, Germany and Maryland, and he touched down in three more states before finally finding himself in Lincoln in 1997.

Nearly a quarter-century later, he’s still here, and seeking a third term on the City Council, which he’ll tell you is a pretty good endorsement of Lincoln.